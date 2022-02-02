Valued to be $44.4 Billion by 2026, Specialty Printing Consumables Slated for Robust Growth Worldwide

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 18; Released: January 2022 Executive Pool: 1897 Companies: 196 - Players covered include Canon Solutions America, Inc.; DIC CORPORATION; Eastman Kodak Company; Flint Ink Corporation; FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation; HP Development Company, L.P. ; Lexmark International, Inc.; Nazdar Ink Technologies; Saati S.p.A.; Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA; Sun Chemical Corporation ; Xerox Corporation and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Product (Toners, Specialty Substrates, Inks, Chemicals); Application (Office & Professional, Commercial Printing & Publishing, Other Applications) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Africa.

Global Specialty Printing Consumables Market to Reach US$44.4 Billion by the Year 2026

Specialty printing consumables comprise ink cartridges, toner, ribbons, and drums that are processed in powder form or liquid form depending on the printer model that the manufacturer utilizes. The increased utilization of specialty printing consumables in educational institutions and offices and the printing requirements of large-scale commercial sectors like packaging and textile are propelling the growth in the market. The specialty printing consumables market growth is also attributed to the increased in commercial printing applications such as advertisements, magazines, periodicals, labels, and newspapers. Market growth is also driven by the growing needs of textile industry and the rising usage in the packaging sector. The availability of highly effective and novel technologies for printing processes like nano-scale printing, hybrid printing, 3D printing, and micro-dispensing utilized in sectors such as packaging, printed electronics, decorative designing, publishing, and automotive are also spurring demand for specialty printing consumables. In particular, the rapid growth of the 3D printing market, specifically from developing economies, is expected to drive market gains, given the potential for 3D printing technology to be used in varied end-use sectors.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Specialty Printing Consumables estimated at US$35 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$44.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period. Toners, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4% CAGR to reach US$16.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Specialty Substrates segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.1% share of the global Specialty Printing Consumables market. Toners are extensively utilized in commercial publishing operations like novels, journals, and newspapers. The specialty substrates segment is expected to grow at the highest rate through the analysis period, as the substrates demand is growing rapidly and the inkjet production market is evolving constantly.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $5.7 Billion by 2026

The Specialty Printing Consumables market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.3 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 28.69% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$5.7 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 3.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$4.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. North America and Europe are among the major regional markets for specialty printing consumables, worldwide. Growth in these regions is primarily being driven by the rapid growth of 3D printing in the construction and healthcare sectors, which is fueling demand for specialty substrates. In Asia-Pacific, the textile printing industry constitutes a major driving factor in the region's specialty printing consumables market. Advancing aesthetic fashion trends and the rising popularity of fashionable textiles is contributing to the region's growth.

Inks Segment to Reach $13.3 Billion by 2026

Specialty printing inks are experiencing substantial gains because of their capacity to protect security documents (identity theft and counterfeiting), or provide visual enhancement, which differentiates a manufacturer's product from that of its competitors. Inks that are dye-based are utilized to print ATM receipts as the ink is less costly and printed text vanishes after some time. UV cured inks are gaining ground due to environmental issues such as low volatile organic compound emissions and less curing time resulting in reduced overhead costs. In the global Inks segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$10.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.9 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4.3% CAGR through the analysis period. More



