Valued to be $5.9 Billion by 2026, Commercial Laundry Machinery Slated for Robust Growth Worldwide

ABSTRACT-



Global Commercial Laundry Machinery Market to Reach US$5.9 Billion by the Year 2026

Commercial laundry machinery is used by laundromat operators, multi-housing laundries, ,coin-operated or self-service laundry units; vended laundry units for apartment buildings, dormitories, and academia; and on-premise laundries, intended for in-house laundry needs of commercial and industrial entities and hospitality sector, comprising hotels, restaurants, resorts, inns, and theme parks among others. The laundry industry is characterized by continuous innovations and product enhancements to improve overall efficiency of the laundry process. Participants in the industry retain a consistent focus on using advanced technologies to reduce water and energy usage, while achieving costs and time savings. Over the last several years, the industry has been using continuous tunnel washers and ultra-high frequency (UHF) Radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology to increase productivity. Continuous tunnel washers represent computerized industrial laundry machines intended to process large volumes of identical items on continuous basis to save water and labor. Laundry is slowly pulled through various compartments dedicated to soak, wash and rinse. Washing chemicals and water flow in opposite directions are reused a number of times. Though continuous tunnel washing is not a novel concept, recent enhancements have made these systems more efficient and reliable. In addition, various companies are developing compact versions of systems for smaller laundries. The RFID technology is employed in large-scale commercial laundries to tag and track garments as well as other items without requiring manual paper records. The recently introduced UHF solutions are capable of reading items from a greater distance that enables instant recording and processing of an entire laundry cart of items. In addition to surviving the laundry process and lasting around 200 wash cycles, UHF RFID tags are cheaper in comparison to their conventional counterparts.

Latest range of commercial laundry machinery are being designed to acknowledge the growing needs of laundry operators' emphasis on automation, IoT and wireless connectivity to streamline operations. Commercial laundry market continues to witness a growing trend towards automation. The growing labor costs could be considered as one main reason for laundries' increased demand for fully automated machinery. Usually, while operating the finishing machine, operators need to place the garment manually on the machine with the machine taking care of product quality. However, customers are keen on new advanced products that automate the entire process to produce efficient quality products. Companies are now actively focused on benefiting from the increased thrust on automation. Commercial laundries have also since the past few years been using IoT and wireless-connecting devices. Connectivity is a modern life necessity, allowing users to have a remote control on several essential tasks. Wireless technologies provide interoperability among devices. Many new commercial laundry equipment models are now integrated with NFC, which establishes connection between smartphones and the equipment, for the purpose of sharing data. A number of other electric and electronic appliances today are being integrated with wireless connectivity. IoT is helping connect devices and people through the help of internet. The IoT application has over the years, transformed many simple appliances into smart devices and the latest to join the bandwagon are washing machines.

The emergence of new textiles represents the key trend for present day laundry equipment. In the past, high cotton prices that led to steep increase in costs influenced a shift to polycotton blends and other cheaper alternatives, and synthetic fibers. This drove laundries to customize their equipment to the latest fabrics, as seen in the use of thicker material for flatwork that usually is more difficult to clean, wash, and iron. The scenario eventually led to laundries seeking highly sophisticated machinery that offer consistent quality with more units per ironer line. Companies, such as Electrolux, have come up with innovative folder equipment based on knives for cross folding to efficiently handle the growing needs. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Commercial Laundry Machinery estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period. Washers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.6% CAGR to reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Commercial Dryers segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27.7% share of the global Commercial Laundry Machinery market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $638.1 Million by 202

The Commercial Laundry Machinery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 32.09% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$638.1 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$697 Million by the close of the analysis period.

Growth in the market will be driven by technology developments and the chief among them is the rise of IoT. Commercial washing machines are eventually going the IoT way, with the technological integration holding immense prospects for transforming these appliances and associated operations. The technology is changing the way laundries operate while dramatically reducing inefficiencies and costs. Laundry operations are time-intensive and hectic to efficiently manage. However, the space is anticipated to get a notable makeover due to increasing incorporation of the IoT technology. In the recent years, commercial washing machines have evolved significantly and boast numerous advanced functions. The IoT-connectivity is one of the key strokes that are expected to further support their evolution and improve functionality. Powered by IoT, these machines are capable of supporting real-time updates, remote monitoring, predictive maintenance and data transfer to the cloud. Seamless connectivity is paving way for operational efficiency, cost savings and customer satisfaction.

Connected washing machines provide users with the opportunities to gain relevant information regarding operations, customers and maintenance. By providing real-time data regarding operations or concerns, the technology is anticipated to play an important role in assisting engineers in improving designs by leveraging experiences from customers. Commercial washing machines with IoT connectivity present real-time usage data that can be exploited for understanding customer experiences and aiding interactions. On the other hand, the information to users provides them with the opportunity to gain insights into new updates and releases. Security updates, new features and even fixes can be downloaded into programming of the connected washing machine for extending its service life and contributing to sustainability efforts. These updates and features also hold high relevance for enhancing customer satisfaction and loyalty. Latest commercial washing machines built on the IoT technology are capable of assisting users in tracking and monitoring data for specific operations like transactions, water temperature and maintenance alerts. In addition, customers using these machines get real-time notifications about the laundry activity, like machine availability.

Presses Segment to Reach $988.7 Million by 2026

Presses are appliances designed to facilitate finishing quality to laundry. Laundry press includes a polished metal head and a fixed padded buck, which is attached firmly to a metal frame. The buck acts as the worktable and thus its shape and size vary depending upon the function it is designed for. An air-operated system is employed for lowering the hot pressing metal head of the laundry press while live steam heats the head. A table, beneath the padded buck, holds the garments for pressing. Key types of presses include Shirt Presses, Utility Presses, Mushroom Presses, Pants Legger Presses, and Linen Presses. Demand for shirt finishing solutions is growing at a noticeable rate, driven by innovation. Customers are seeking shirt finishing presses with high-volume finishing capabilities; and presses with user-friendly, simple and intuitive control features that do not require a skilled operator. In the global Presses segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$502.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$820.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$128.7 Million by the year 2026. More



