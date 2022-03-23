Valued to be $5.9 Billion by 2026, In-Flight Wi-Fi Slated for Robust Growth Worldwide

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 7; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 1853

Companies: 68 - Players covered include Astronics AeroSat Corporation; Donica Aviation Engineering Co., Ltd; Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd; Global Eagle Entertainment, Inc.; Gogo Inc; Honeywell Aerospace; Hughes Network Systems, LLC; Inmarsat plc; Panasonic Avionics Corporation; AeroMobile Communications Limited; Collins Aerospace; SES S.A; SITA onAir; SmartSky Networks, LLC; Thales Group; ThinKom Solutions, Inc.; Viasat, Inc. and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Component (Hardware, Services); Technology (Air-to-Ground, Satellite)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global In-Flight Wi-Fi Market to Reach US$5.9 Billion by the Year 2026

In-flight Wi-Fi encompasses the communication and entertainment services provided by the airlines, via a service provider, based on Wi-Fi technology, on board the aircraft. In other words, it relates to internet service onboard an aircraft that passengers can access through their personal electronic devices such as laptops, tablets, and smartphones. Various kinds of aircraft have varied types of Wi-Fi systems. In-flight connectivity has seen rapid progress since broadband technology became available to commercial aircrafts. The rising interest of customers in in-flight connectivity and on-demand entertainment such internet surfing and watching videos is pushing aircraft carriers to deploy in-flight Wi-Fi. The significant increase in air travel globally, growing smartphone penetration, increasing disposable income levels, and developments in connectivity technologies are also driving the market. Further, the rising spend on in-flight entertainment services by airlines is expected to fuel the need for in-flight Wi-Fi. Also, growing awareness in developing regions of in-flight Wi-Fi services, and supportive guidelines of aviation authorities regarding the use of personal electronic devices during the flight are boding well for the market. With more number of flights providing Wi-Fi connectivity, the likelihood of passengers to choose a flight that offers Wi-Fi connectivity is high. This is especially true for most business travelers, who seek to always stay connected. Also, airliners are constantly working to provide faster Wi-Fi to meet the expectations of such passengers.

With easing of the pandemic related travel restrictions, there is expected to be a revival in medium-haul and short-haul flights. And with lockdown fueling increased use of devices, most users are now more likely to connect on board as compared to the pre-COVID times. This is expected to bode well for the inflight connectivity market. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for In-Flight Wi-Fi estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.9% CAGR to reach US$4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 11.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 36.8% share of the global In-Flight Wi-Fi market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $368 Million by 2026

The In-Flight Wi-Fi market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 39.83% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$368 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 12.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9% and 10.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$434.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. Developed regions of North America and Europe are leading markets for in-flight Wi-Fi. The high number of domestic airlines in the US, Canada and Europe are a key reason the for large share of the region. In the US the airborne internet market received a major boost when the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) passed rules allowing passengers to make use of their electronic devices such as e-readers, tablets and smartphone throughout flight time. The new provisions end the long-standing ban which was in place for avoiding usage of such devices while takeoff and landing. While this change is yet to be implemented in all countries worldwide, it definitely paved way for a higher use of bandwidth and devices on aircrafts, which is expected to be a key growth driving factor for in-flight Wi-Fi service market. Developing economies of Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa are expected to significant gains in the in-flight Wi-Fi market, led by long term growth in the number of air travelers, business tourism, and growing adoption of Wi-Fi services by regional airlines for transcontinental flights.

More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.