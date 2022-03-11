Valued to be $5 Billion by 2026, Hospital Beds Slated for Robust Growth Worldwide

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 20; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 15368

Companies: 118 - Players covered include ArjoHuntleigh AB; Besco Medical; Famed ywiec; Gendron, Inc.; Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.; Invacare Corporation; Jiangsu Saikang Medical Equipment; Joerns Healthcare LLC; Joh. Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG; Linet, spol.s r.o.; Malvestio Group; Medline Industries, Inc; Missaglia Spa; Paramount Bed Co., Ltd.; Savion Industries; Sichuan Yufeng Medical Equipment; Stryker Corporation and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Segment (General Purpose, Pressure Relief, Pediatric, Birthing, Other Segments); Type (Non-Intensive, Intensive); Technology (Manual, Electric, Semi-Electric)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Hospital Beds Market to Reach $5 Billion by 2026

Hospital beds are a key component in the healthcare system and a highly valuable items in patient care environment. The beds are designed to provide assistance to patient in addition to being comfortable. Unique features of hospital beds include adjustable height and side rails, power buttons to operate electronic devices, and ability to connect to various medical devices. In the mid-to long-term, changing demographic shift and change in disease patterns and the resultant pressure on healthcare services, is expected to stimulate demand for beds. Both private and public health care providers are increasingly seeking new technologies to address cost considerations and at the same time provide better health management. Enhanced life expectancy, disease prevalence and demographics are expected to fuel hospital bed requirements in coming years. At the same time, growing wealth of emerging nations such as India, and China, and the focus on enhancing healthcare services through increased budgetary allocations bode well for the future of hospital beds market. The private sector is expected to play an important role in addressing the demand for hospital beds. The pandemic is also expected to drive increased in healthcare sector across developed as well as developed markets, leading to higher demand for hospital beds.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hospital Beds estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period. General Purpose, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.9% CAGR and reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pressure Relief segment is readjusted to a revised 3.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $914.4 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $555.6 Million by 2026

The Hospital Beds market in the U.S. is estimated at US$914.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$555.6 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.7% and 4.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR. Emerging markets such as China, India, Russia, South Africa, Chile, Peru, Poland and Saudi Arabia are investing improving their healthcare infrastructure leading to higher demand for hospital beds. These markets are expected to continue to be the major drivers for hospital demand in future. In addition, demand for specialized hospitals and specialized hospital beds with customizations for individual needs are driving the market for hospital beds.

Pediatric Segment to Reach $574.2 Million by 2026

Growth in pediatric population comprises one of the market drivers for use of pediatric beds in hospitals and in other healthcare centers. In the global Pediatric segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$326.8 Million will reach a projected size of US$452.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$54.4 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.6% CAGR through the analysis period.

More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.