Valued to be $6.6 Billion by 2026, Virus Filtration Products Slated for Robust Growth Worldwide

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 9; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 2219

Companies: 41 - Players covered include Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.; Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.; General Electric Company; Lonza Group AG; Merck KgaA; MilliporeSigma; Pall Corporation; Sartorius AG; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Product (Kits & Reagents, Filtration Systems, Other Products); Application (Biologicals, Medical Devices, Other Applications); End-Use (Pharma & Biotech Companies, Medical Device Companies, Other End-Uses)

Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.



Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry



ABSTRACT-



Global Virus Filtration Products Market to Reach US$6.6 Billion by the Year 2026

Virus filtration is a non-destructive, easy, and effective method of maintaining non-enveloped and enveloped virus particles within or on the surface of polymeric membrane pores. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by extensive demand from biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. These industries make extensive usage of virus filtration products for protecting their products from any kind of contamination. Other growth boosting factors include favorable regulations, better funding, as well as support to various R&D projects by both private enterprises and government. Increasing investment and focus on research has boosted development of innovative technologies that facilitate manufacturing of novel filtration products capable of filtering minute structures ranging from microorganisms like viruses and bacteria to particles. Growing usage of biotherapeutics has boosted R&D as well as formulation of novel drugs extracted from different natural sources for treatment of an array of chronic disorders. The rising incidence of various diseases and chronic conditions around the world, combined with stringent regulations regarding virus-free therapeutics is likely to propel the virus-filtration industry over the medium-term. Focus on development of high-tech products, supportive government regulations, and launch of novel products is expected to benefit market growth.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Virus Filtration Products estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% over the analysis period. Kits & Reagents, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 14.7% CAGR to reach US$4.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Filtration Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 11% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23.9% share of the global Virus Filtration Products market.

Growth in the market is also benefiting from the growing popularity of virus retentive filters which are utilized in manufacturing plasma-derived and biotechnological product drugs for the particular purpose of removing the potential viruses physically from the process streams of manufacturing. Virus filters offer a major defense line against adventitious viruses' introduction to critical medicines' class. Risk-reducing precautions against the viruses' accidental introduction to biotech's process streams are more crucial, because of the Covid-19' stealthy nature. Virus retentive filters differ from various filter types, as the retentive filters' efficiency and robustness in removing the virus have been optimized and evaluated by the filter manufacturers and additionally the integrity tests have been developed to correlate the virus removal. Virus filtration development is essential for the processing of biologics, which is evident after the HIV epidemic in the 1980s, which contaminated the source material of the plasma products. The HIV plasma product class can't be sterilized terminally and there are no certain tests for the virus, as all assays have a limitation for detection. Therefore virus inactivation/removal measures while manufacturing such as detergent/solvent filtration or inactivation, and pasteurization have been required immediately for the protection of susceptible patients. Therefore the RVLP or retrovirus-like particles presence in bioreactor harvest of the cell culture and facility contaminations encouraged the biotechnological industry to use virus removal unit operations such as virus removal filtration.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $899.5 Million by 2026

The Virus Filtration Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 31.98% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$899.5 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 16.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.7% and 11.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$322.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. The virus filtration market is dominated by North America owing to growth in industrialization, patient awareness, presence of modern infrastructure, as well as high per capita expenditure on healthcare. The European market benefits from favorable policies by the government with respect to healthcare infrastructure. Growth in Asia-Pacific region is due to increased demand for high-quality therapeutics in large countries such as China and India. In developing countries like China and India, robust economic growth is supporting biotechnology and pharmaceutical units.

Filtration Systems Segment to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2026

A considerable portion of the growth for virus filtration comes from the biopharmaceutical sector. Amidst the rise in single use filtration products and stringent quality standards, the biopharmaceutical sector is expected to expand the market for membrane technology in the near future. In the global Filtration Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$570.8 Million will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$150.6 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 11.9% CAGR through the analysis period. More



MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.



Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android



About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.



CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]



LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp



Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./



Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes



Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.