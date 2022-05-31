Valued to be $660.3 Million by 2026, Medical Animation Slated for Robust Growth Worldwide

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Edition: 9; Released: April 2022

Executive Pool: 491

Companies: 85 - Players covered include Animated Biomedical Productions; Axs Studio, Inc.; Blausen Medical Communications, Inc.; Elara Systems, Inc.; Ghost Productions, Inc.; Hybrid Medical Animation; Infuse Medical; Invivo Communications, Inc.; Medmovie; Nucleus Medical Media; Radius Digital Science; Random42 Scientific Communication.; Scientific Animations Inc.; Trinsic Animation, LLC.; Understand.Com; Viscira, LLC.; Visible Body; Xvivo Scientific Animation and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Technology Type (4D, 3D, 2D, Flash Animation); Therapeutic Area (Oncology, Cardiology, Plastic Surgery, Dental, Other Therapeutic Areas); End-Use (Life Sciences, Hospitals, Academic Institutes, Medical Device Manufacturers, Other End-Uses)

Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

ABSTRACT-

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Medical Animation estimated at US$316.1 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$660.3 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 19.4% over the analysis period. 4D, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 22.3% CAGR, while growth in the 3d segment is readjusted to a revised 18.9% CAGR. Over the last several years, the field of animation has advanced considerably, thanks to various technological developments. Animation refers to integrating a group of images of particular objects and making an optical illusion of such objects in motion. Animations currently are close to that witnessed in the actual world. At present, animations are mainly 3D, which relates to the use of 3D graphic models to create animation. Like in many other fields, animation, especially 3D animation is making its way into the medical world, particularly for teaching/learning purposes as comprehensive knowledge of various aspects is required.

Rather than understanding a medical procedure from a book, an animation of it with narration provides a demonstration how the procedure is actually performed and therefore offers a much better understanding. While textbooks are critical sources of information, but when they are supported by 3D animation videos, understanding a complex process/procedure such as the heart's functioning becomes easier. With 3D animation, a concept can be replicated visually and with audio narratives, relevant explanation can be given. Animated videos are also highly engaging and are considered to be the best way to teach a concept and the retention and recall are also relatively high, as visual information is processed by the brain 60,000 times quicker as compared to text. Animations can be used along with the existing or novel learning strategies for better learning and retention. They aid in improving the attention span of students and facilitate in completing a course. 3D animation becomes even more effective when VR technology is used, as it will allow students to practice and carryout processes/procedures safely that cannot be performed in real life without significant risks. 3D animations are extensively employed in immersive learning solutions to enable students practice their learning in a virtual world. A key benefit of such an environment is that risks can be taken and mistakes can be made in a safe manner to learn from them. In a simulation, the animations are set to work in line with the inputs from the user. This facilitates in experimenting with the various possibilities. With the use of 3D animations in a simulating space, a surgical procedure can be replicated, which allows the student to practice the procedure. This does not entail any risks and can be practiced several times. In contrast to the widespread notion, the implementation of animated videos does not entail high cost. But their making is time-consuming. However once made, animated videos can be used to teach any number of students. Also, the video can be accessed/revisited anytime and anywhere, only requiring a smart device and internet. Animation-based learning is also ideal for various learning styles, such as practical learning, visual learning, or reading. Prior to making an animation-based learning video, the type of audience needs to be taken into consideration. This will aid in creating a video to suit their requirements. The video will need to have a script that will be a voice over. For making a video for a topic that is descriptive, it needs to be in a manner that is easy to understand. Subsequent to the script being ready, the video will be worked upon by animation professionals who will add vocal, visual, and background effects and create the final video. The animation video should be in accordance with the initial plan and be of good quality in order to appeal to the audience.

The market is especially expected to benefit from rising healthcare spending, and growing pharmaceutical/biopharmaceutical & medical devices market. Right from training physicians and healthcare professionals, to building animated videos to educate consumers about novel drugs and communicate mechanics of complex devices to the medical community encompassing, hospitals and institutions, medical animation plays a key role. 3D medical animations provide drug companies and hospitals a perfect way to interact with consumers/patients with a dynamic audio-visual explanation of complicated medical information in a user-friendly manner. Often such videos educate patients on human anatomy, healthy and diseased states, treatments procedures and mechanism of drug action. Immersive 3D animation coupled with easy to understand narration help patients understand and appreciate surgical procedures for easy decision making. When used in training, 3D medical simulation/animation helps doctors in learning to perform surgeries and use innovative surgical instruments, devices and systems. Gamification of medical education through animation is increasingly the new reality and definite advantages it offers can no longer be overlooked. These advantages include ability to overcome the shortage of cadavers and repeat instructions and procedures multiple times; reduce costs; enhance understanding of difficult surgical topics among medical students; and unrivalled benefits of 3D animations over conventional two-dimensional teaching material. Also, no medical device marketing strategy can be deemed complete without a medical animation video to intrigue the audience. 3D imagery can be the hook to bait prospects customers by conveying accurately the brilliance of the innovation, the advantages of the device, its potential in influencing treatment and surgical outcomes. Medical device companies need to deal with a broad range of clients ranging from physicians working on the forefront medicine, and nonprofessionals such as investment bankers, hospital administrators, management board members and decision-makers. Videos can help with easy understanding, and can offer information which can be easily and readily digested within minutes. Studies have long revealed that information-absorption rate among humans is about 68,000 times faster with videos than text-only methods. More

