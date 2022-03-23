Valued to be $69.7 Billion by 2026, Protein Ingredients Slated for Robust Growth Worldwide

What's New for 2022?

Edition: 21; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 12390

Companies: 160 - Players covered include A&B Ingredients Inc.; Agridient Inc.; Agropur MSI, LLC; AMCO Proteins Company; Amway Corporation; Archer Daniels Midland Company; Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S; Armor Proteines S.A.S.; Axiom Foods, Inc.; Bunge Limited; Burcon NutraScience Corporation; Cargill Incorporated; CropEnergies AG; Darling Ingredients Inc.; Rousselot B.V.; Sonac; DuPont Nutrition & Health; Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited; Gelita AG; Glanbia Plc; Hilmar Ingredients; Kerry Group plc; Kewpie Corporation; Lactalis Ingredients; Manildra Group USA; Mead Johnson Nutrition Company; Michael Foods, Inc.; Omega Protein Corporation; Roquette Frères SA; Sterling Biotech Limited; Tessenderlo Group NV; PB Leiner; The Scoular Company; Weishardt Holding SA and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Source (Egg, Dairy, Soy, Gluten, Other Sources); Form (Concentrates, Isolates, Other Forms); Application (Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Infant Formulations, Other Applications)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

ABSTRACT-

Global Protein Ingredients Market to Reach $69.7 Billion by 2026

Proteins form an essential group of ingredient compounds that imparts important functional properties to the products. Protein ingredients offer functional properties such as water binding, gelling, fat and oil emulsification, foam formation and stability. Strong growth is projected for protein ingredients in the coming years driven by rising acceptance of products that include such ingredients, particularly in functional foods and dietary supplements categories. There is a growing awareness with regard to health and wellness among population in general and among sports professionals in particular, across the world. This represents a major growth driving factor for the global protein ingredients market. Rise in interest among consumers for protein based diets is encouraging companies, both animal and plant based protein ingredient companies, to develop advanced technologies for extracting protein ingredients and also seek new and more sustainable protein sources. The trend towards high nutrition, proteins-rich diets is driven by the growing awareness about health benefits of such foods particularly in muscle building, ensuring satiety and assisting in weight loss. While the continuous growth in demand from food & beverage industry is expected to fuel growth over the coming years, the protein ingredients market is being fostered by their growing use in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and personal care markets and animal feed markets. Rising significance of proteins in reducing nutritional deficiencies is contributing to their increased demand in infant formula, cosmetic products and animal feed markets.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Protein Ingredients estimated at US$54.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$69.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period. Egg, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.5% CAGR and reach US$28.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Dairy segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15.2 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $10.3 Billion by 2026

The Protein Ingredients market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.3 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 6.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR. In North America and Europe, increasing focus on food safety and healthy diets will lead demand growth for plant-based protein ingredients. Consumers in developed markets are becoming increasingly attentive towards the nutritive value of foods they consume. There has also lately been an increase in demand for unique flavors-incorporating protein ingredients. Asia-Pacific is expected to post strong growth, driven by increasing population, improving income levels, changing lifestyles and rising health consciousness among customers, which is spurring the consumption of various protein fortified food and beverage products.

Soy Segment to Reach $15.5 Billion by 2026

Soy protein products with excellent amino acid profile and higher lysine content comprises of high-quality sources of protein. Soybeans contain about 38% protein. Soy ingredients are manufactured by extracting certain specific levels of sugars and other soluble carbohydrates from defatted soy. Consumption of soy protein is growing supported by popularized health benefits such as lower risks of developing chronic diseases like coronary heart disease, osteoporosis, and certain types of cancer. In the global Soy segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.1 Billion will reach a projected size of US$13 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 9.2% CAGR through the analysis period.

