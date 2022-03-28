Valued to be $78.7 Billion by 2026, LED Lighting Slated for Robust Growth Worldwide

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 20; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 11968

Companies: 190 - Players covered include Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc.; Bajaj Electricals Ltd.; Crompton Greaves Ltd.; Current, Powered by GE; Fagerhult Group; Feilo Sylvania; Feit Electric Company; FW Thorpe Plc; Havells India Limited; Hubbell Lighting, Inc.; LG Corporation; NVC Lighting Technology Corporation; Opple Lighting Co., Ltd.; Osram GmbH; Panasonic Corporation; Signify Holding BV; SCHRÃ‰DER SA; Sharp Electronics Corporation; Toshiba Lighting & Technology Corporation; TRILUX GmbH & Co. KG; Ultra LEDs Limited; Zumtobel Group AG and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Product Type (Lamps, Luminaires); Application (Indoor, Outdoor); End-Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Other End-Uses)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global LED Lighting Market to Reach $73.2 Billion by 2026

The lighting market has experienced remarkable evolution over the past few decades, with technological advancements driving shift from traditional energy-intensive incandescent bulbs toward energy-efficient Light Emitting Diodes (LED) technology. Strong adoption of the technology continues in residential, commercial and industrial applications. Declining costs of these lamps are additionally helping the technology to gain considerable traction, prompting businesses to upgrade to the technology. In the coming years, LED lights are anticipated to witness healthy growth as they become longer lasting and more efficient. Growing consumer awareness on the importance of energy efficiency, coupled with rising number of stringent government regulations regarding less-efficient lighting sources are also anticipated to augment market growth in the coming years. Several governments across the world are promoting LED lights adoption in a big way as they can reduce consumption of electricity for lighting by half, which can be a significant solution to the problem of climate change. Moreover, technological developments and innovations, along with introduction of new product designs by LED light manufacturers are likely to boost growth in the market. Smart LED lighting is expected to be critical for IoT in the future. Smart lighting is considered as the gateway for IoT revolution as LEDs can directly connect with software and sensors, allowing control via AI, smartphone or even simple gestures. Rapid penetration is projected for intelligent LED lighting in residential indoor lighting, security lighting, commercial lighting, lighting of public spaces, energy efficiency lighting in commercial and residential spaces, human-centric lighting at offices, homes and also healthcare facilities, and horticulture lighting, among others.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for LED Lighting estimated at US$55.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$73.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period. Lamps, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6% CAGR and reach US$29.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Luminaires segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. LED luminaires held the largest revenue share, owing to their higher cost as well as widespread usage in various industrial and commercial lighting applications, such as suspended pendants, troffers, track lights, downlights, high bays, and streetlights. The market growth of LED lamps is expected to be primarily attributed to their rising consumption in developing countries owing to their various benefits, including energy efficiency, robustness, and good temporal stability.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.9 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $13 Billion by 2026

The LED Lighting market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 5.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.3% CAGR. Emerging markets are expected to drive future growth in the LED Lighting market. The unpenetrated and underpenetrated markets of Asia-Pacific and Latin America offer huge market growth potential supported by the rapid rise in construction, large scale infrastructure development, unpenetrated and underpenetrated nature of the markets, rapid urbanization, expanding middle class and their rising affluence, and growing demand for premium LED lighting solutions. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.