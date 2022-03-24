Valued to be $796.7 Million by 2026, Efficacy Testing Slated for Robust Growth Worldwide

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 8; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 2267

Companies: 70 - Players covered include Eurofins Scientific SE; Merck KGaA; WuXi AppTec; SGS S.A; bioMérieux; Charles River Laboratories Inc.; Pacific Biolabs Inc. and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Segment (Consumables, Instruments, Services); Type (Disinfectant Efficacy Testing, Antimicrobial Efficacy Testing); Application (Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Cosmetics & Personal Care Products, Medical Devices)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Efficacy Testing Market to Reach $796.7 Million by 2026

Efficacy test evaluates the effectiveness of the product through a series of tests, including safety test, toxicology test, and stability test, in order to get better quantitative values in addition to proof of efficacy and safety, after which the product becomes suitable for commercialization. Growth in the global market is being driven by regulations for the safety and efficacy of pharmaceutical products. Increasing support from governments across the world for pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, coupled with increasing investments for research and development activities in these sectors contributes to market growth. Moreover, the growing application of antimicrobial efficacy testing for different types of medical devices, in cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries, and R&D investments in the life sciences space are anticipated to boost the market. Increasing pharmaceutical outsourcing activities in emerging markets would also offer growth opportunities for leading players in the efficacy testing market.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Efficacy Testing estimated at US$540.5 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$796.7 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% over the analysis period. Consumables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.4% CAGR and reach US$503.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 9.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Market growth is dominated by the consumables segment, which is attributed to continual demand for bulk procurement and regular purchases of consumables.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $166.6 Million in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $107.7 Million by 2026

The Efficacy Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$166.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$107.7 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8% and 9.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.4% CAGR. The US dominates market growth due to heavy investments into research and development by several pharmaceutical vendors. Demand for efficacy testing in the US is further driven by stringent regulations for drug development, and increasing government funding for research activities in the area of life sciences. Growth in the Asia-Pacific region is attributed to the rising demand for pharmaceuticals in the region. Factors such as the rising geriatric population, growing incidence of chronic diseases, increasing consumer health awareness, and increased government expenditure on the region`s healthcare infrastructure as well as quality control safety testing outsourcing in the Asian countries.

Services Segment to Reach $112 Million by 2026

In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$50.9 Million will reach a projected size of US$98.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9.5 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 11.2% CAGR through the analysis period.

More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.