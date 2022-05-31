Valued to be $986.7 Million by 2026, Feed Phytogenics Slated for Robust Growth Worldwide

Edition: 9; Released: April 2022

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Feed Phytogenics estimated at US$739.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$986.7 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period. Essential Oils, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.5% CAGR, while growth in the Flavonoids segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR. The market is expected to witness rapid growth, driven by the increased focus to enhance animal nutrition. An ever growing feed production drives the global industry for feed phytogenics, because it is not only antibiotic-free but also comes with multiple other health benefits. Derived from spices, herbs, and plants, phytogenics provide antibiotic-free animal nutrition solutions. Globally, there is increasing concern about the excessive use of antibiotic growth promoters in animal feed. A majority of governments in the developed nations are restricting antibiotic use, which again in turn, has supported feed phytogenics' growth. The U.S., South Korea, and Europe have banned the use of antibiotics in animal feed. With stringent regulations and bans on the use of antibiotics in animal feed, there will be consequent growth in the global feed phytogenics market. The animal feed industry has been influenced by several technological advancements and increasing government funding and FDI (foreign direct investment). There is growing awareness about animal health and wellbeing. There is consequently a rising demand for feed phytogenics and animal products. The approach to natural feed for livestock has undergone considerable change. With increasing commercialization and modern livestock farming practices, natural feed additives such as phytogenics are being increasingly used.

The popularity of phytogenics is on the rise on account of their broad-spectrum efficacy and holistic approach. The feed phytogenics offer benefits such as improved reproduction rates, better feed efficiency, better palatability, and digestive stimulation. With the use of phytogenics, the livestock benefit from its antioxidative and antimicrobial benefits. Their feed intake increases and there is improved gut function leading to the prevention of diarrhea. Phytogenics are preferred by nutritionists, feed manufacturers, livestock producers, and consumers who are increasingly opting for clean label products like organic meat. Feed phytogenics that can reduce the production and emission of methane in ruminant animals can go a long way in reducing greenhouse emissions. This can help in expanding the phytogenics feed market.

Feed phytogenics positively influence numerous animal life processes and help fight against diseases to facilitate overall healthy growth. Such organic botanicals or feed additives are natural alternatives to feed additives that are completely antibiotic-free. Also, the implementation of cutting edge technologies like active ingredient encapsulation has improved feed phytogenics' efficiency and driven market growth significantly.

The focus on producing quality meat from healthy livestock has prompted many livestock owners to opt for phytogenic animal feed. The poultry phytogenic feed constitutes the largest segment by livestock. The segment is driven largely due the rising demand for safe and organic poultry meat. Hence, broiler producers are increasingly seeking high-density diets for their stocks to garner the maximum profits. Riding on continuous technological advancements and higher economic growth, production of poultry is now more intensive and vertically integrated. Moreover, higher disposable incomes of the middle class population worldwide has led to increased demands for organic and healthy poultry meat, which has fueled phytogenic feed adoption. The demand for poultry continues to remain high, especially in Indonesia and Taiwan. Many consumers are choosing white meat over red meat in their diets. As per the FAO (Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations), the growth of poultry population has doubled in the past two decades. The Asia Pacific region is the largest consumer of poultry.

The swine segment is driven by enhanced pork consumption. For ensuring meat quality, the requirement of phytogenic feed additives is predicted to rise as the global pork trade grows as do the concerns about pork's safety. The growing consumer awareness about the consumption of animal protein and the pork industry will stimulate the adoption of feed phytogenics. The swine segment is the second-largest segment driving the phytogenic feed additives market. The pork industry is largely based in China, North America, and Europe.

Essential oil phytogenics forms the largest chunk of the market. The segment for essential oils garnered a lion's share of the market for feed phytogenics and will most likely continue to dominate it in the forecast period. Extensive applications of all essential oils as a feed phytogenic in animal feed is growing steadily as a substitute for promoters of antibiotic growth, now banned as feed additives. Essential oils, extracted from plants, offer various benefits such as better gut histology, production of digestive enzymes, and antibacterial properties. With varying strengths and blends, the essential oil phytogens can alter animal performance. They are a healthier alternative to antibiotic growth promoters. Essential oil-based feed phytogenics enhance animal performance and improve digestion. Essential oils are aromatic and oily and derived from roots, leaves, fruits, and flowers of plants. When used in liquid form in phytogenic feed along with other ingredients, the diets of ruminants and poultry can be enhanced. Essential-oil based phytogenics help in increasing feed consumption and utilization by the livestock.

The composition and chemistry of essential oils can be categorized as ester, aldehyde derivatives of phenylpropanoids and terpenoids, and alcohol. Terpenoids comprising sesquiterpenes and monoterpenes are a more diversified class of organic bioactive compounds available abundantly in a majority of plants and extracted from acetyl-CoA through the melavonate or deoxy-xylulose pathways. Such compounds are extracted from a 5 carbon (C5H8) structure, commonly known as an isoprene unit, and classified on the total number of units present in the skeleton. Phenylpropanoids are extracted from phenylalanine through shikimate pathways and aromatic amino acids, and are a less abundantly found EO family when compared with terpenoids. EOs are extractable from numerous plant parts like its bowers, leaves, stems, roots, bark and seeds. Also, essential oil composition varies among the different parts of a single plant. EOs are highly complex mixtures, having 20 to 60 components in different concentrations. Such oils are generally characterized by 2 or 3 principal components with high concentrations varying between 20% and 70%, in comparison with others present as trace elements. The major components actually determine the oil's biological activities

Oleoresin feed phytogenics is another significant segment of the feed phytogenics market. Oleoresin feed phytogenics provide dietary supplementation to the livestock and also aid gut health, digestion, and immune response. The high cost of several essential oils derived from herbs and spices is a major challenge to the growth of the feed phytogenics market. The rising price of spices drives the price of essential oils further.



SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.