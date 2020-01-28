ValueHealth Announces Appointment of William J. Hozack, MD as Medical Director

LEAWOOD, Kan., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ValueHealth, LLC, a privately held, nationally trusted digital and surgical healthcare partner, is pleased to announce the appointment of William J. Hozack, MD, FAAOS as Medical Director. In this new role, Dr. Hozack will oversee ValueHealth's clinical protocols, quality outcome measures, patient care pathways, and bundled payments with warranty programs. He will also serve as a liaison to ValueHealth's Advisory Board and provide strategic guidance to the company.

A board-certified orthopaedic surgeon with over 30 years of clinical experience, Dr. Hozack is internationally recognized as an expert in orthopaedic care. He is joint replacement surgeon at Rothman Orthopaedics, where he previously served as the Director of Clinical Research and Chief of the Joint Replacement Service.

"Dr. Hozack brings a level of expertise to ValueHealth that further empowers us to create innovative programs that benefit patients, payors, and providers," said Dan Tasset, ValueHealth Vice Chairman and CEO. "He is a world-class orthopaedic surgeon whose insight will help us be even more successful and competitive in the transitioning healthcare market."

"I'm honored to be joining ValueHealth as Medical Director," said Dr. Hozack. "Their reputation for aggressively pursuing innovative approaches to value-based care is what made this a natural fit for me. I know that what we can do together will be game-changing."

Dr. Hozack received his medical degree from McGill University Faculty of Medicine, where he was a University Scholar, and graduated cum laude with a degree in Biology from Harvard University. His postgraduate training included an orthopaedic residency at the University of Pennsylvania and a fellowship in joint reconstructive surgery at Thomas Jefferson University and The Rothman Institute in Philadelphia. A Fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgery, Dr. Hozack has previously served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Journal of Arthroplasty. He was President of the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons in 2006. Dr. Hozack is an active member of the American Hip Society and the American Knee Society. He has edited, co-edited, co-authored and contributed to numerous textbooks and is the author of over 200 original papers.

