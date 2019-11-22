ValueHealth Announces Elizabeth Jaekle as Mid-Atlantic Regional President

LEAWOOD, Kan., Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ValueHealth, LLC a privately held, nationally trusted digital and surgical healthcare partner, is pleased to announce the hiring of Elizabeth Jaekle as Mid-Atlantic Regional President. ValueHealth's technology-enabled market-based platform assists payors and providers in delivering appropriate alternatives to high-cost, fee-for-service surgical care. In her role as Regional President, Ms. Jaekle will deliver on the next phase of the company's regional growth by developing partnerships between ValueHealth and market dominant providers and integrated delivery systems throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. Building off the tremendous success of the Rothman Orthopedics partnership, ValueHealth is expanding from the current eight joint venture surgical centers and specialty hospitals to eighteen including four MUVE hyper-specialty joint and spine centers.

Ms. Jaekle will lead the regional team introducing and implementing ValueHealth's proprietary digital surgical platform in new markets throughout the Mid-Atlantic region to providers and payors, expand the integrated orthopaedic practice model and ambulatory surgery center (ASC) platforms, and assist leading provider organizations in navigating the transition from the fee-for-service model to value-based care with commercial payors, self-funded employers, and Medicare. Ms. Jaekle will also work to expand the total joint replacement hyper-specialty platform of ValueHealth company Muve Health from the Greater Philadelphia market further into Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and as far south as North Carolina.

Over the past decade, Ms. Jaekle served as the senior development executive for a regional integrated delivery system with nearly 800M under management. She was responsible for systemwide planning and implementation of new ventures, services and operating/payment models, promoting physician alignment initiatives and managing various transactions. She is uniquely experienced in nearly every facet of care transformation and enterprise development over the past 25 years, and is directly responsible for the creation of over $350 million in accretive revenue streams.

"Ms. Jaekle is a deeply respected leader within the healthcare industry, by large scale physician groups, health systems and key employers," said John Palumbo, Executive Chairman of ValueHealth. "She possesses the critical in-depth business experience, executive relationship management and early bundled payment learnings to lead the region in our next phase of explosive growth. With Ms. Jaekle in this role, we are well-positioned to transform care delivery with new partners in new markets throughout the Mid-Atlantic region saving patients, employers and payors millions of dollars annually in unnecessary surgical costs."

Originally from the Chicago metropolitan area, Ms. Jaekle relocated to the Philadelphia suburbs in 2007 to create a systemwide business development enterprise for Crozer- Keystone Health System. Ms. Jaekle has held senior leadership positions for faith based Not -For- Profit systems, privately held For- Profit healthcare and physician owned enterprises, and clinical technology corporations. Ms. Jaekle was named one of the Top 25 Power Women/Women on the Move in 2016 by Mainline Today and has won numerous awards and accolades for her leadership and performance.

"We are very pleased to have Ms. Jaekle joining the team," said Dan Tasset, Founder and Vice Chairman of ValueHealth. "She will fill a key role for ValueHealth as we expand and rapidly grow our national orthopaedic platform and outpatient initiatives."

About ValueHealth

ValueHealth is a technology-enabled, market-based platform that assists payors and providers in delivering prospective bundled payment arrangements that are an alternative to high-cost, fee-for-service surgical care for their members and patients. ValueHealth's platform affiliates NueHealth, Muve Health, Benefit Management, Healthcare Re, and BridgedCare uniquely position the platform to deliver high-value surgical care for payors, providers and patients. Redefining what it means to be a healthcare network, ValueHealth's Ambulatory Centers of ExcellenceTM (ACE) network platform facilitates new levels of accessibilities, alignment, risk readiness and consumer transparency. Learn more at www.valuehealth.com.

About NueHealth

Since 1997, NueHealth has partnered with over 10,000 physician investors and 25 health system partners to develop lower-cost sites of service, expanding into more than 150 facilities, including physician-owned surgery centers, surgical hospitals and orthopedic hyper-specialty centers. Today, NueHealth operates in 23 states, positioning our Ambulatory Centers of Excellence (ACE)™ to be national leaders in the transition to value-based care. For more information, visit www.nuehealth.com.

About Muve Health

Headquartered in Leawood, KS, Muve Health is the nation's premier value-based outpatient total joint replacement provider. Muve's protocol-driven orthopedic program delivers outstanding clinical outcomes at a predictable cost, in an optimized outpatient environment unparalleled in recovery guidance and patient experience. Muve Health is set to expand nationally in 2019 in the Greater Philadelphia region, TX, IL, FL, and the Midwest. Muve's current flagship total joint replacement center is located outside of Austin in Lakeway, TX, where both Muve Lakeway ASC and Muve Lakeway Stay Suites are accredited and certified by The Joint Commission; Muve Lakeway ASC was the first facility in Texas to receive advanced accreditation for total joint surgery from The Joint Commission. Learn more about Muve Health at www.muvehealth.com.

