ValueHealth Appoints Ron Baker President Of NueHealth

In his new role, Mr. Baker will focus on strategic growth initiatives and deeper relationship development with ValueHealth's anchor health system partners. "Ron's experience with large health systems and physician relationships gives ValueHealth a further advantage in the market," said ValueHealth President Don Bisbee. "He's overseen incredible hospital and health system growth during his career, while also being a change agent for improving patient experience. He is well-aligned to drive value to our ValueHealth Partner Network."

Mr. Baker was most recently the Chief Patient Experience Officer at St. Luke's Health System, where he was responsible for the creation and implementation of patient experience initiatives across the entire health system. Prior to that he was Chief Executive Officer of St. Luke's East Hospital in Lee's Summit, MO, which, under his leadership, achieved top 5% patient satisfaction scores nationally and top decile performance in quality, patient safety measures, and employee satisfaction while also experiencing 50% revenue growth over a four-year period. He has also previously served as the Chief Executive Officer of Cushing Memorial Hospital in Leavenworth, KS; the Director of St. Luke's Care, a physician-led organization dedicated to quality medical care through the use of evidence-based medicine; and Corporate Compliance Officer for Lawrence Memorial Hospital in Lawrence, KS.

"NueHealth will not only continue to manage outpatient services for our network partners, but will ensure they are the winners in the transition to value-based care," said Mr. Baker. "I'm both thrilled and humbled to be part of what's already a great organization and to take it to the next level across the country."

ValueHealth's payor-led, tech-enabled, data-driven digital surgical platform is currently integrated into over 46 systems. ValueHealth provides health systems a state-of-the-art platform to deliver value-based care and accelerate the surgical road forward post-COVID-19, expanding safe capacity for urgent and non-urgent surgery. Along with patient steerage, payor bundles, and warranty contracts, the platform includes ValueHealth's nationally recognized Ambulatory Centers of Excellence (ACE)™ program, which designates ambulatory surgery centers that not only exceed national accrediting standards, but also meet ValueHealth's stricter clinical, quality, and financial measures.

About ValueHealth

ValueHealth has pioneered the ambulatory surgical space since 1997. Founded on the fundamentals of payment reform and consumerism, ValueHealth is a technology-enabled, data-driven healthcare services company with a surgical digital platform that accelerates the transition from fee-for-service to value-based surgical care while successfully positioning its provider partners to flourish in an emerging risk environment. Our high value networks of facilities provide employers across the country high quality sites of service to navigate their employees to, reducing cost to the payers, employers, and patients. Today, it operates in over 30 states and its nationally recognized Ambulatory Centers of Excellence (ACE)™ are leaders in the transition to value-based care. ValueHealth is passionate about putting its proven experience to work for you as a trusted partner to help you achieve market share dominance. For more information, visit valuehealth.com .

About NueHealth

Since 1997, NueHealth, a ValueHealth company, has partnered with over 10,000 physician investors and 20 health system partners to develop lower-cost sites of service, expanding into more than 150 facilities, including physician-owned surgery centers, surgical hospitals, and hyper specialty centers. For more information, visit nuehealth.com .

