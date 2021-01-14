ValueHealth Expands Network In Chicago With Its Most Recent Acquisition Of Kendall Pointe Surgery Center

LEAWOOD, Kan., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ValueHealth, LLC, a nationally recognized tech-enabled, data-driven healthcare services company, with a surgical digital platform, recently announced their acquisition of Kendall Pointe Surgery Center in Oswego, Illinois. This strategic move begins the development of ValueHealth's Chicago Value Network, creating market adequacy for employers to direct their patients to low-cost, high-quality surgical care sites. The development of this surgical network is being driven by the demand of payors and employers in the Chicago market and in collaboration with insurers and regional brokers. As healthcare costs continue to rise, payment reform and consumerism are accelerating the shift of surgical procedures to appropriate sites like Kendall Pointe Surgery Center that will have the ability to perform total joint replacements and other procedures under prospective bundles with warranties.

The Kendall Pointe facility is 10,400 square ft, consisting of three operating rooms and one procedure room. The facility offers a variety of specialty surgery today including plastic surgery, pain management, ENT, and more. The surgery center will add orthopaedics and specialize in musculoskeletal procedures with a focus on total joint replacement. The acquisition of the ASC includes the ASC building itself as well as the surrounding 2 acres of land. Expansion plans for strategic growth of the ASC to accommodate larger outpatient orthopaedic procedures are already underway.

"This strategic acquisition positions our high-value network for success," said Don Bisbee, CEO of ValueHealth. "As our network in Chicago grows, we will save employers and payors in Oswego and surrounding communities millions in healthcare spend."

ValueHealth has partnered with Dr. Scott Sporer of Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush in the acquisition of Kendall Pointe Surgery Center. Dr. Sporer is a respected member of the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons (AAHKS) and the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS) and Hip and Knee Society. In addition to his role as partner at Kendall Pointe ASC, he will also serve as Regional Medical Director for ValueHealth, assisting in the expansion of the orthopaedic network in the greater Chicago area. "Dr Sporer is a proven leader in the industry and his field. We are excited about the partnership with him at Kendall Pointe as well as leading our network growth in Chicago and the surrounding area," said Bisbee.

"As part of Kendall Pointe Surgery Center, I now have access to a best-in-class facility to provide a best-in-class patient experience," said Dr. Sporer. "The patient experience is the most important aspect of this partnership. Kendall Pointe Surgery Center will focus on a seamless process and elite patient experience for our patients. I am proud to be working with the ValueHealth team as we grow our partnership throughout Chicago to provide the community with high-quality, lower-cost surgical solutions."

About ValueHealth

ValueHealth has pioneered the ambulatory surgical space since 1997. More recently the company is leading healthcare's transformation to value-based care and consumerism. This transformation is well underway in many markets throughout the country, including the mid-Atlantic region. In collaboration with the region's benefits consultants, employers, and payers the company is building a value network of providers. Founded on the fundamentals of payment reform and consumerism, ValueHealth is a technology-enabled, data-driven healthcare services company with a surgical digital platform that accelerates the transition from fee-for-service to value-based surgical care while successfully positioning its provider partners to flourish in an emerging risk environment. Today, it operates in over 30 states, and its nationally recognized Ambulatory Centers of Excellence (ACE)™ are leaders in the transition to value-based care. ValueHealth is passionate about putting its proven experience to work for all stakeholders as a trusted partner to help achieve market share dominance. For more information, visit valuehealth.com .

