ValueHealth Hires John Gresham As COO

ValueHealth provides health systems, provider groups and employers a state-of-the-art surgical platform to deliver value-based care and accelerate the surgical road forward post-COVID-19, expanding safe capacity for urgent and non-urgent surgery. ValueHealth's digital surgical platform is currently integrated into over 46 systems. Along with patient steerage, payor bundles, and warranty contracts, the platform empowers ValueHealth's nationally recognized Ambulatory Centers of Excellence (ACE)™ program, which designates ambulatory surgery centers that not only exceed national accrediting standards, but also meet ValueHealth's stricter clinical, quality, and financial measures.

"I am excited to have John join the ValueHealth team to help us capitalize on the exponential growth in the digital health services market. His experience in value-based care, digital consumer engagement, data interoperability and platform innovation make him an excellent addition to the leadership team," said Mr. Bisbee. "His unique and proven track record of creating innovative business models, solutions and enterprise partnerships will be key as we continue to expand our surgical platform to our consumer, employer and payor channels."

"Joining ValueHealth means being at the epicenter of where value-based care is making real impact on the 30% of healthcare spend that occurs around surgical procedures," said Mr. Gresham. "The mission of enabling the consumer to better understand how they can achieve the best outcome and experience at the lowest cost is easy to say, but much harder to do. I'm excited to be part of a team that has the highly specialized provider experience, platform capabilities and demonstrable value-based care payor experience to drive high-quality clinical outcomes with best-in-class Net Promoter Scores." ValueHealth facilities earn exceptional Net Promoter Scores, scoring above 95 out of 100.

Mr. Gresham comes to ValueHealth from Cerner Corporation, where he held several senior executive roles for the company launching dozens of first-of-a-kind enterprise partnerships and innovative growth solutions over his 21-year career. He worked closely with market-leading hospitals and health systems to enable strategic business strategies, adapting technology to optimize care delivery for the provider and consumer. He was most recently Senior Vice President of Cerner's global population health line of business, Cerner's largest strategic growth market. Mr. Gresham aligned with health systems, payors and employers enabled through data analytics services to help establish and foster high-performance health networks seeking to transition to value-based care and full risk contracting. Mr. Gresham earned his bachelor's degree in Management and Management Information Systems from the University of Oklahoma. He has lived in Kansas City for more than 20 years and is from Tulsa, Oklahoma.

"John is a proven business executive and innovator," said Mr. Bisbee. "This, combined with his business, client and operational experience, make him a great fit to drive repeatable and scalable business and operational growth for our organization and provider partners."

About ValueHealth

ValueHealth has pioneered the ambulatory surgical space since 1997. Founded on the fundamentals of payment reform and consumerism, ValueHealth is a technology-enabled, data-driven healthcare services company with a surgical digital platform that accelerates the transition from fee-for-service to value-based surgical care while successfully positioning our provider partners to flourish in an emerging risk environment. Our high value networks of facilities provide employers across the country high quality sites of service to navigate their employees to, reducing cost to the payers, employers, and patients. Today, we operate in over 30 states and our nationally recognized Ambulatory Centers of Excellence (ACE)™ are leaders in the transition to value-based care. We're passionate about putting our proven experience to work for you as a trusted partner to help you achieve market share dominance and the highest clinical and safety performance. For more information, visit valuehealth.com.

