ValueLabs Celebrates High Impact Partnerships at Inspire 2019

"We are in a very unique position today to help our clients navigate through the complex digital landscape in which they operate. Our product development heritage when powered by The Digital Flywheel™, enables us to build digital solutions that deliver business value at scale; enabling businesses to build up momentum and become future ready," said Arjun in his talk.

The event was inaugurated with a pre-event gala dinner on Oct 29, marked by the launch of 'The Flywheel Exhibition', an interactive experience center set up around the key areas of digital adoption – User Experience; Data & Analytics; Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning; Cognitive & Robotic Automation; and NextGen Product Development methodologies, including architecture modernization, DevOps, Artificial Testing Intelligence™ (ATI) and QA Automation. The exhibition was the highlight of the dinner and the center of many conversations.

At the main event, Arjun's keynote was followed by sessions from the Consulting and Delivery teams. In their unique OneCompany™ mode of engaging with clients, these sessions included client presentations on real life applications of digital skills that helped them meet key challenges.

The panel discussion at the end of the day on building high performing global teams, gave the audience multiple views on what has worked for others with similar needs.

ValueLabs started the Inspire series of events seven years ago as a customer-only meet. Over time, it has evolved into a great platform for all attendees – customers and prospects – to network and exchange ideas. The European edition of Inspire 2019 is scheduled to be held in London on November 8 and 9, 2019. More updates from London will follow.

About ValueLabs:

ValueLabs is a global technology company focused on Product Development, Data Technology and Digital services. Powered by The Digital Flywheel™, ValueLabs provides end-to-end solutions in the fields of Customer Experience, Data & Analytics, Product Development, and Automation. Over the last 22 years, the company has expanded to 29 locations, 5500 associates and 150 clients worldwide, and has recorded an industry-leading client Net Promoter Score (NPS) of over 75 for several years in a row.

