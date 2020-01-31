ValueLabs Launches Cognitive Ops as a New Service Line

HYDERABAD, India, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ValueLabs LLP, a global technology services provider, has announced the launch of a new service line, 'Cognitive Operations'.

ValueLabs is changing the fundamental way in which business processes are carried out within organizations by applying The Digital Flywheel™ framework. This has resulted in significant improvements in quality and speed, resulting in cost savings of about 30-55% for some of their clients. They have helped automate the extraction of data entities from legal contracts, optimize onboarding processes through automated data extraction from KYC documents, ML based categorization and closure of IT helpdesk tickets, automated loan processing through AI, etc.

'Cognitive Operations' caters to a wide range of business functions like Finance (automation and analytics in accounts payables, receivables, business finance and accounting), Legal (contract abstraction, discovery services, and NLP powered legal bots), IT Helpdesk, Customers Support, HR, Procurement, etc.

Ranga Phani, SVP Digital Consulting and Strategy, said: "These are exciting times for us and our clients. The capabilities we have built in the Machine Learning space, when applied to real business use cases, are producing stunning results. We were able to automate about 40% of the work in our own internal Business Finance function last year! The investment we have made over the years in building accelerators and IP in all the areas of The Digital Flywheel™ is paying off. Our IP around converting unstructured data into structured insights is going to be a key differentiator in our ability to serve our customers better and faster. Our IP, talent pool and process maturity will be baked in as a part of this Service line."

IP/Accelerators that are being made available as a part of Cognitive Ops by ValueLabs include the Cognitive Extractor (CE), DAN (Knowledge Base Automation), TDH (Test Data Hub - ML based Test Data Generator).

About ValueLabs

ValueLabs is a global technology company focused on Product Development, Data Technology and Digital Services. Powered by The Digital Flywheel™, ValueLabs provides end-to-end solutions in the fields of Customer Experience, Data & Analytics, Product Development, and Automation. Over the last 22 years, the company has expanded to 30 locations, 5500 associates and 150 clients worldwide, and has recorded an industry-leading client Net Promoter Score (NPS) of over 75 for several years in a row.

About The Digital Flywheel™

The concept of the Digital Flywheel™ was developed using the four elements: Product Development, Analytics, Automation and Experience. It was designed keeping the Business Strategy at the core, in order to align with the business objectives or organizational goals. These four elements then enhance one another, to meet the business objective and enable sustainable business momentum.

