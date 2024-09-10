ValueMomentum Achieves Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting Program Cloud Specialization for North America

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ValueMomentum, a leading solutions provider for property and casualty (P&C) insurers, today announced that it has been awarded the Guidewire PartnerConnect specialization for Guidewire Cloud for North America (AMER). ValueMomentum is a Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partner at the Select level.

ValueMomentum provides solutions designed to help insurers transform, digitize, and fuel their growth across digital, data, and core initiatives.

Guidewire specializations are regionally and globally based and require partners to demonstrate skills, knowledge, and competency in Guidewire products. The achievement of specializations provides insurers with clarity and insight about partners' proven capabilities. In addition, partners with specializations can better promote their capabilities across Guidewire products and solutions.

"We congratulate ValueMomentum on achieving the Guidewire PartnerConnect Cloud - AMER specialization," said Molly Black, Guidewire's Senior Director, Partner Programs and Enablement. "We are pleased to recognize their expertise and proven capabilities and look forward to continuing our work together to contribute to the success of our mutual customers."

"We are proud to have achieved the Guidewire PartnerConnect Cloud - AMER specialization. Helping property and casualty insurers leverage Guidewire Cloud to innovate, adapt, and meet customer needs is well aligned with our mission to help insurers achieve sustained growth and high performance," said James Carlucci, President of ValueMomentum. "This achievement demonstrates our commitment to expanding our expertise in Guidewire and offering the solutions and services insurers need to serve their customers and communities."

About ValueMomentum

ValueMomentum is a leading solutions provider for the global property and casualty insurance industry. The company helps insurers stay ahead with sustained growth and high performance, enhancing stakeholder value and fostering resilient societies. Having served over 100 insurers, ValueMomentum is one of the largest services providers exclusively focused on the insurance industry. For more information, visit https://www.valuemomentum.com .

