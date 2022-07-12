VALUEMOMENTUM ACHIEVES GUIDEWIRE PARTNERCONNECT PROGRAM SPECIALIZATIONS

PISCATAWAY, N.J., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ValueMomentum, a leading provider of IT services and solutions, today announced that it has achieved the Guidewire PartnerConnect specializations: ClaimCenter, Cloud Ready, and InsuranceSuite Integration for the Americas region (AMER). ValueMomentum is a Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partner at the Select level and works with Guidewire in North America.

Specializations are regionally based and require partners to demonstrate skills, knowledge, and competency in a particular Guidewire product or solution area. The achievement of specializations enables insurers to have more clarity and insight into which partners have proven capabilities in a region. In addition, partners with specializations can better promote their capabilities across Guidewire products and solutions.

"We congratulate ValueMomentum on achieving the Guidewire ClaimCenter, Cloud Ready, and InsuranceSuite Integration specializations. We are pleased to recognize their expertise and proven capabilities and look forward to continuing our work together to contribute to the success of our mutual customers," said Molly Black, Senior Director, Partner Programs and Enablement, Guidewire.

"We are honored to continue deepening our insurance domain and technology expertise to help insurers with greenfield implementations, expand to new markets, streamline core businesses, and improve customer experiences," said Naren Sivakumar, Vice President, ValueMomentum. "This further establishes our commitment to accelerate Guidewire Cloud adoption and insurance core systems in the property and casualty industry. We thank Guidewire for this recognition and partnership."

Please find information here about ValueMomentum's Guidewire specializations.

ValueMomentum provides IT services and solutions to insurance, financial services, and health care. Customers choose ValueMomentum due to the company's track record of delivering value and driving momentum to customers' business initiatives. ValueMomentum accomplishes this by applying a time-tested formula of combining strong technology expertise with deep industry experience. For more information, visit https://www.valuemomentum.com .

