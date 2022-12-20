ValueMomentum provides comprehensive data modernization capabilities to accelerate business outcomes for its customers

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ValueMomentum, a fast-growing IT services and software company, today announced that it has been awarded the Snowflake Financial Services Competency badge for enhancing their capabilities to drive data modernization and analytics, enabling customers to become data first organizations, build customer-centric products and services, and enhance customer experience in the Snowflake Financial Services Data Cloud .

ValueMomentum Awarded Snowflake Financial Services Competency Badge for Accelerating Innovation in the Financial Services Data Cloud

ValueMomentum and Snowflake , the Data Cloud company, are mobilizing the world's data with the Snowflake Data Cloud, helping joint customers transform and modernize their data architecture to drive intelligence across the business value chain. Customers can enable data as a strategic asset, empower business teams with insights, provide consistent and uniform access to data, and build advanced analytics capabilities.

The Snowflake Partner Network Competency Program validates Snowflake partners for the depth of their Snowflake expertise and commitment to driving customer impact across the Data Cloud ecosystem. ValueMomentum's partnership with Snowflake helps financial services firms become data-driven organizations and leverage data to power business growth.

"Through our partnership with Snowflake, ValueMomentum has helped customers with their data modernization journey, improving their speed to market for new products and services, creating curated customer experiences, driving digital transformation, and providing faster insights to drive better business outcomes. With Snowflake's single, integrated platform and ValueMomentum's domain and technical competency, our customers will be able to accelerate their data outcomes and drive business transformation," says Viswanath Maddali, SVP DataLeverage, ValueMomentum.

"Snowflake and ValueMomentum's partnership is focused on helping joint customers drive momentum with industry-focused IT services and solutions," said Rinesh Patel, Global Industry GTM Lead, Financial Services, Snowflake. "ValueMomentum's Financial Services Competency badge is a testament to their expertise and continued innovation in the Data Cloud, further mobilizing the world's data to drive the future of financial services forward."

To become a Snowflake partner and get access to Snowflake's self-service partner resources, please visit www.snowflake.com/partners.

About ValueMomentum

ValueMomentum provides software and services to insurance, health care and financial services firms. Customers choose ValueMomentum due to the company's track record of delivering value and driving the momentum of customers' business initiatives. ValueMomentum accomplishes this by applying a time-tested formula of combining strong technology expertise with deep industry experience.

For more information, visit https://www.valuemomentum.com .

Media Contacts:

North America:

Abhijeet Jhaveri,

ValueMomentum, Inc.

Tel.: +1 (908) 755-0370

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE ValueMomentum