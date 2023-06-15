VALUEMOMENTUM CONTINUES ITS GROWTH JOURNEY WITH CLIENT BASE SURPASSING 75 ACTIVE INSURERS

To build on this success and for expanding its value proposition to insurers, ValueMomentum promotes James Carlucci to President.

PISCATAWAY, N.J., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ValueMomentum, a leading provider of technology services and solutions to insurers, is pleased to share the significant milestone of reaching 75 active customers.

Building on this success, ValueMomentum is setting the course for the next stage of its journey with new leaders at its helm for reimagining the value it delivers to insurers, its relationships with strategic partners, and its contributions to the insurance industry.

James "Jim" Carlucci joined ValueMomentum in 2014 and has played a pivotal role in building a strong customer-first orientation and reaching the milestone of 75 active customers. In his new role as President of ValueMomentum, he will lead the next stage of ValueMomentum's journey. In reimagining the value the company delivers to customers, Jim will guide our teams in their continued journey to leverage the rich experiences gained from our many engagements over the last two decades, and discover new areas of investment to provide more value to insurers in the areas of customer acquisition, customer retention, work automation, business intelligence, process transformation and technology operations.

Abhijeet Jhaveri, in his role as our Chief Marketing Officer over the last few years, has developed a strong partnership ethos at ValueMomentum with a deep-rooted belief that together, we can create more value for insurers. He also focused relentlessly on understanding the needs of insurers and guiding our business line leaders to focus on building solutions that fulfill those needs. He will bring these perspectives to his new role as Executive Vice President, Customer Engagement. Abhijeet will continue to champion our brand development efforts while keeping them focused on our key beliefs and value propositions.

Surya "Sunny" Mandapati has a rich set of experiences, including understanding customer needs, developing solutions, managing large programs, and leading a business line for ValueMomentum, which has prepared him well for his new role of Senior Vice President, Business Development. In this new position, he will focus ValueMomentum's efforts on winning new clients, developing new relationships, and structuring engagements that are attractive and beneficial to our customers.

"Jim has done a pivotal job in building deep relationships with our customers and I am confident that, in this next phase of our journey, he will pave a path for ValueMomentum to become the provider of choice for many more insurers," said Kalyan Kodali, Chief Executive Officer, ValueMomentum.

"With the trust our clients place on ValueMomentum today to run, grow, and transform their business with technology-led initiatives, we are very well positioned to chart our next phase of evolution," said ValueMomentum President, Jim Carlucci. "I look forward to bringing more value propositions and innovative engagement models to insurers to help them succeed, while strengthening our bond with them as a trusted partner."

About ValueMomentum Inc.

ValueMomentum provides IT services and solutions to the insurance industry. Customers choose ValueMomentum due to the company's track record of delivering value and driving momentum to customers' business initiatives. ValueMomentum accomplishes this by applying a time-tested formula of combining strong technology expertise with deep industry experience. For more information, visit https://www.valuemomentum.com .

