ValueMomentum Continues to Experience Strong Growth

New customer wins were fueled by solutions designed to help insurers: realize better ROI from their core investments, achieve speed in testing core implementations, engage customers and agents digitally, analyze and improve rating logic and build agility in their product operations.

"Tier One Carriers is a market segment increasingly warming to ValueMomentum for industry specific solutions," said James Carlucci, Senior Vice President, ValueMomentum.

Customer satisfaction

"Focusing relentlessly on delivering value to our customers has helped us maintain high customer satisfaction ratings and substantial repeat business. Now, we have embarked on a journey to bring speed to everything we do and every customer we are working with. We are extremely proud of the strong partnerships we have with our customers and are happy that they are ready to join hands with us in achieving speed," said Raj Samanthapudi, ValueMomentum's CEO.

Continued focus on innovation

ValueMomentum has continued its long tradition of reinvesting profits into its industry focused R&D efforts, especially focusing on helping insurance carriers achieve speed in: core implementations, ISO adoption, digital distribution, vendor integrations, rating sophistication and product innovation.

About ValueMomentum

ValueMomentum provides software and services to Insurance, Healthcare & Financial Services firms. Customers choose ValueMomentum due to the company's track record of delivering value and driving the momentum of customers' business initiatives. ValueMomentum accomplishes this by applying a time-tested formula of combining strong technology expertise with deep industry experience. For more information, visit www.valuemomentum.com.

