ValueMomentum Deepens Insurity Partnership with Certifications and Accreditations

This partnership enhances ValueMomentum's ability to scale its work with Insurity for property and casualty insurers

PISCATAWAY, N.J., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ValueMomentum, a leading provider of IT services and solutions, announced today the deepening of its partnership with Insurity, a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, by achieving certifications and accreditation from Insurity. The certifications and accreditations enable ValueMomentum to scale up its Insurity practice and apply its deep property and casualty (P&C) insurance experience with expertise on Insurity's end-to-end platform across policy, billing and claims.

Insurity contributed extensively to provide ValueMomentum's practice teams with on-demand, hands-on and instructor-led training, and is extending this collaboration across engagements with mutual customers. ValueMomentum will leverage a train-the-trainer program with ongoing access to Insurity's product, development, and support leaders, to scale its operations, serve mutual customers, and enable P&C insurers to achieve speed to market with new implementations and enhancements.

"ValueMomentum is committed to providing predictability and efficiency in how we help our customers transform their business," said James Carlucci, Executive Vice President, Insurance, at ValueMomentum. "We have helped over 75 insurers across tiers, transform, digitize, and grow their business over the last 20 years. We are thrilled to be deepening our partnership with Insurity as we support insurers by infusing agility into their application platforms, transforming their business to compete in this digital era."

"Insurity is dedicated to delivering our customers a superior implementation experience as well as expanding our delivery footprint," said Jennifer Saylors, VP, SI Success, Insurity. "Through this partnership with ValueMomentum, a leading provider of IT services and solutions, we will be able to accelerate the digital strategy and long-term growth goals for the more than 500 carriers, brokers, and MGAs we serve."

About ValueMomentum

ValueMomentum provides IT services and solutions to insurance, financial services, and health care firms. Customers choose ValueMomentum due to the company's track record of delivering value and driving momentum to customers' business initiatives. ValueMomentum accomplishes this by applying a time-tested formula of combining strong technology expertise with deep industry experience. For more information, visit https://www.valuemomentum.com.

About Insurity

Insurity is a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs. Insurity is trusted by 15 of the top 25 P&C carriers and 7 of the top 10 MGAs in the US and has over 400 cloud-based deployments. Through its best-in-class digital platform and with unrivaled industry experience and the industry's most robust analytics offerings, Insurity is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional value, empowering customers to focus on their core businesses, optimize their operations, and provide superior policyholder experiences. Insurity is a portfolio company of GI Partners and TA Associates. For more information, visit www.insurity.com .

