ValueMomentum Enhances Specialty & Commercial Lines Solution for Insurers on Guidewire Cloud

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ValueMomentum, a leading provider of IT services and solutions to the insurance industry, today announced an upgraded and expanded release of its specialty and commercial lines reference solution for the Guidewire Cloud Platform (GWCP).

The upgraded and expanded reference solution builds upon Guidewire's industry-leading platform to enable commercial and specialty insurers to accelerate implementations with an array of accelerators while providing predictable delivery.

The reference solution includes the following amongst several other accelerators:

Support for commercial and specialty lines products, including MPL, Cyber, E&O, D&O, E&S, professional liability, management liability, and EPLI

Quick-start product definitions for select specialty lines coverages and exposures, associated forms inference, and underwriting rules

Reference integrations with commonly used third-party services and for pre-fill and decision-making attributes

Intelligent intake automation for new business, renewals, and claims, including non-standard submissions

New forms management tool that provides increased flexibility to add or update forms dynamically

Library of use cases, traceability matrix, test scenarios and test cases, and intelligent automation solution for functional, system, forms, and rate testing

Reference architecture and project management assets

"Specialty and commercial lines offer a tremendous market opportunity for those insurers that can execute quickly," said Naren Sivakumar, Vice President at ValueMomentum. "ValueMomentum's expanded specialty and commercial lines reference solution for Guidewire Cloud can help insurers to deploy Guidewire much more quickly while lowering costs and reducing risk."

