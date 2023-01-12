ValueMomentum Recognized as Major Contender in Everest Group's Guidewire Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023

ValueMomentum's strong positioning reflects its significant investments in Guidewire capabilities to support insurers' core transformations and cloud strategies.

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ValueMomentum, a fast-growing IT services and software company, has been recognized as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Guidewire Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023. The PEAK Matrix® evaluates leading Guidewire service providers on a variety of criteria relating to market impact, vision, and capability. The report profiles 24 top Guidewire service providers for P&C insurance.

ValueMomentum's position as Major Contender highlights the company's deep experience in P&C insurance and on the Guidewire platform. As P&C carriers seek to become customer-centric and accelerate the pace of product and service innovation, ValueMomentum's expertise is enabling them to efficiently and effectively realize targeted business results from their greenfield and modernization efforts, especially for commercial and specialty lines, as well as cloud upgrades.

ValueMomentum has been consistently investing in its partnership with Guidewire, earning Guidewire ParnterConnect specializations for ClaimCenter, Cloud Ready, and InsuranceSuite Integration and Testing Standards (Global) in 2022, and has an array of accelerators and frameworks to drive speed, lower costs, and enhance predictability for Guidewire implementations across engagements.

"ValueMomentum has done well in elevating mindshare with Property & Casualty (P&C) insurers by helping them set up a foundation for core product implementations and maximize value from out-of-the-box Guidewire products," said Aaditya Jain, Vice President, Everest Group. "Strong momentum with North American insurers, recently-awarded new product specializations, and appreciation by clients on deep domain expertise and cost competitiveness have helped ValueMomentum earn its recognition as a Major Contender on Everest Group's Guidewire Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022."

"We are honored to be positioned as a 'major contender' in this assessment. With strong expertise in the P&C domain, a substantial global talent pool for the Guidewire cloud platform, and innovative solution assets to jumpstart implementations, we are thrilled to be recognized as the industry's leading partner for transformation journeys," said Naren Sivakumar, VP CoreLeverage business, ValueMomentum.

