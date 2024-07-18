ValueMomentum Recognized as Major Contender, Star Performer in Everest Group's Guidewire Services Peak Matrix® Assessment 2024

ValueMomentum's Star Performer designation showcases its position as a go-to partner for property and casualty insurers' core transformation initiatives.

PISCATAWAY, N.J., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ValueMomentum, a leading solutions provider for property and casualty insurers, has been recognized as a Star Performer within the Major Contender category in Everest Group's Guidewire Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024. The Peak Matrix® evaluates leading Guidewire service providers on a variety of criteria relating to market impact, vision, and capability. The report profiles 28 top Guidewire service providers for property and casualty insurance.

In addition to being deemed a Major Contender, highlighting ValueMomentum's market-leading domain expertise within property and casualty insurance as well as with Guidewire platforms, the organization was awarded the designation of Star Performer. Everest Group identifies Star Performers based on their impact within the market, their technological capabilities, and their vision.

On top of this latest recognition from Everest Group, ValueMomentum continuously invests in its partnership with Guidewire. It has earned Guidewire PartnerConnect specializations for Testing Standards, Cloud North America, ClaimCenter North America, InsuranceSuite Integration North America, Technical Upgrade, and PolicyCenter North America. ValueMomentum also offers a range of accelerators and frameworks to enhance Guidewire implementations across engagements, including its Specialty & Commercial Lines Reference Solution.

"Continued success with North American small and midsized P&C insurers, along with multiple new product specializations for the Americas region, has elevated ValueMomentum's mindshare in the Guidewire services market," said Aaditya Jain, Vice President at Everest Group. "Meaningful investments into frameworks and toolkits to support insurers on their cloud-readiness journey and testing automation, as well as strong recognition as a Major Contender and Star Performer in Everest Group's Guidewire Services PEAK Market® Assessment 2024."

"ValueMomentum is proud to have received the 'Star Performer' designation in Everest Group's latest Guidewire Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment," said Jim Carlucci, President of ValueMomentum. "Our focus is to help property and casualty insurers stay ahead with sustained growth and high performance, and this recognition reflects our commitment to continually enhancing our solutions and our Guidewire expertise."

ValueMomentum is a leading solutions provider for the global property and casualty insurance industry. The company helps insurers stay ahead with sustained growth and high performance, enhancing stakeholder value and fostering resilient societies. Having served over 100 insurers, ValueMomentum is one of the largest services providers exclusively focused on the insurance industry.

