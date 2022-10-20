VALUEMOMENTUM RELEASES SPECIALTY & COMMERCIAL LINES REFERENCE SOLUTION FOR GUIDEWIRE

Reference Solution Aims to Accelerate Implementations, Lower Costs & Reduce Risk

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ValueMomentum, a leading provider of IT services and solutions, today announced the release of a specialty & commercial lines reference solution for the Guidewire platform. The reference solution builds upon Guidewire's industry-leading platform to enable commercial and specialty insurers to accelerate implementations with an array of accelerators, while providing predictable delivery.

The reference solution includes, amongst several other accelerators, the following:

Quick start product definitions for select specialty lines coverages and exposures, associated forms inference and underwriting rules.

Reference integrations with commonly used third-party services and for pre-fill and decision-making attributes.

Intelligent intake automation for new business, renewals and claims, including ACORD and non-standard submissions.

Library of use cases, traceability matrix, test scenarios and test cases, and intelligent automation solution for functional, system, forms & rate testing.

Reference architecture and project management assets.

"Insurers are recognizing the growing specialty and commercial lines opportunity and are looking for rapid time to market to capitalize on the opportunity. ValueMomentum's specialty & commercial lines reference solution for Guidewire is aimed at helping insurers to rapidly deploy Guidewire, while lowering costs, and reducing risk," said Naren Sivakumar, Vice President at ValueMomentum.

About ValueMomentum Inc.

ValueMomentum provides IT services and solutions to insurance, financial services, and health care. Customers choose ValueMomentum due to the company's track record of delivering value and driving momentum to customers' business initiatives. ValueMomentum accomplishes this by applying a time-tested formula of combining strong technology expertise with deep industry experience. For more information, visit https://www.valuemomentum.com .

