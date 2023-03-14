VALUEMOMENTUM SUPPORTS PEKIN INSURANCE'S BUSINESS EXPANSION TO A NEW STATE ON GUIDEWIRE INSURANCESUITE

ValueMomentum led a successful implementation of commercial lines on the Guidewire InsuranceSuite platform for Pekin Insurance Utah state rollout.

PISCATAWAY, N.J., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ValueMomentum, a leading provider of IT services and solutions for insurers, today shared the news of Pekin Insurance's successful rollout of commercial lines to Utah, a new state, expanding the company's geographic footprint. ValueMomentum partnered with Pekin Insurance to configure its Guidewire InsuranceSuite with commercial lines for the state of Utah – as part of a fixed fee engagement.

Pekin Insurance's vision is to expand its commercial lines business into additional states to develop a presence beyond the Midwest and drive growth. The Utah implementation entailed implementing commercial auto, workers' compensation, business owners' policy, commercial package product, and commercial umbrella in Guidewire InsuranceSuite and Guidewire ProducerEngage. The Utah state expansion engagement will be optimized to serve as a template for future geographic expansion initiatives. As Pekin Insurance's trusted vendor partner, ValueMomentum has been engaged with its Guidewire InsuranceSuite application providing application management, integration, testing and more recently upgrade services to the Guidewire Cloud Platform through its partnership with Guidewire.

"We are pleased with ValueMomentum's flexible and cost-effective factory delivery model, and early results from the expansion are positive. As we facilitate the adoption of a product-centric business model operating through agile practices, we look forward to the flexibility and agility afforded by ValueMomentum's engagement model and its expertise with insurance and technology", said Amy Bingham, Chief Information Officer at Pekin Insurance.

"We appreciate our long-standing partnership with Pekin Insurance and the privilege to contribute to their growth objectives. We are proud of our project teams who draw on ValueMomentum's deep property & casualty insurance expertise, expert Guidewire global community of practice, and the tools & assets that enable rapid, agile and high-quality deliveries to drive great value to our clients' initiatives," said James Carlucci, Executive Vice President, Insurance at ValueMomentum.

About ValueMomentum Inc.

ValueMomentum provides IT services and solutions to insurance, financial services, and health care. Customers choose ValueMomentum due to the company's track record of delivering value and driving momentum to customers' business initiatives. ValueMomentum accomplishes this by applying a time-tested formula of combining strong technology expertise with deep industry experience. For more information, visit https://www.valuemomentum.com .

