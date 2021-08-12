Valuentum Announces Launch of ESG Newsletter

Valuentum is moving into the fast-growing ESG research space. Tweet this

For example, how should investors think about Johnson & Johnson's talc exposure liabilities? What about 3M's polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) liabilities? How should investors think about the sustainability of the dividends of companies exposed to tobacco or fossil fuel production, areas that may be in secular decline? That's not all there is to ESG research either.

ESG research dives into an assessment of whether a company is a good one, a socially responsible one. You'd want to know if a company like Wells Fargo was setting up fake bank accounts, wouldn't you? Or if a firm like PG&E had risks that could contribute to the climate change-driven wildfires that scorched California? How about a company that keeps disappointing investors but allows the executive team to fly around in private jets?

"The investing landscape has changed dramatically over the past decade and part of that transformation has involved US households placing a much greater emphasis on 'ethical' and 'sustainable' investing strategies," said Callum Turcan, Associate Director of Research for Valuentum Securities. "This space of the investing world is growing rapidly, and Valuentum Securities is happy to announce that we are launching an ESG-focused investment research product."

Valuentum has developed an analyst driven ESG scoring system that's only available in the Valuentum ESG newsletter, ranking companies' ESG qualities on a scale from 0-100 (100 = best). The inaugural edition of the Valuentum ESG newsletter will be released September 15, 2021, and on the 15th of each month thereafter. Subscribe to the monthly Valuentum ESG Newsletter today by selecting the link HERE (12 monthly editions, $1,000/year).

Contact us at [email protected].

About Valuentum

Valuentum is a research publishing firm that serves individuals, financial advisors and institutions. Subscribe today.

SOURCE Valuentum Securities, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.valuentum.com/

