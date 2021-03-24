Valuentum Wins Bronze at 2021 Axiom Business Book Awards

Value Trap's thought-provoking cry for financial stability wins it a bronze medal at the 14th Annual Axiom Awards. Tweet this

"It's an honor to be in the company of such esteemed publishers and exemplary authors," said Valuentum's President Brian Nelson, CFA. "Thank you to everyone at Jenkins Group for having such a fine awards program, and my deepest congratulations to all of this year's winners."

Nelson's book Value Trap continues to advance finance and investing, encouraging forward-looking analysis in quantitative data applications while warning about price-agnostic trading and its impact on the health of the stock market and the savings of everyday investors.

BookLife by Publishers Weekly noted of Value Trap that "readers steeped in the stock market will appreciate this persuasive economic treatise, which sounds the alarm on spurious quantitative analysis." BlueInk Review said the book "stands on its considerable merits as a well written and cogent articulation of a distinct perspective on equity analysis."

Purchase the second edition of Value Trap: Theory of Universal Valuation on Amazon today: https://www.amazon.com/Value-Trap-Theory-Universal-Valuation/dp/0998038482

See the complete results listing of the winners of 14th annual Axiom Business Book Awards online: https://www.axiomawards.com/88/award-winners/2021-winners

About Brian Nelson

Brian Nelson is the president of stock and dividend growth research and ETF analysis at Valuentum.

About Valuentum

Valuentum is a research publishing firm that serves individuals, financial advisors and institutions. Subscribe today.

About the Axiom Awards

The Axiom Business Book Awards were created in 2007 and have become "the largest and most respected critical guidepost for business books in today's new world of publishing."

Contact:

Brian Nelson

[email protected]

SOURCE Valuentum Securities, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.valuentum.com/

