ValuePenguin.com Ranks the 25 Deadliest Vehicles in the United States

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ford F-Series pickup was involved in over 10,000 crashes over the past 5 years, making the top-selling pickup the most dangerous vehicle in America, according to a new report from ValuePenguin.com by LendingTree. The study identified the 25 cars, trucks and SUVs that are most likely to be in fatal crashes. Here are the key findings from the analysis:

The Ford F-Series was the most likely to be involved in fatal crashes: The Ford F-150 was involved in 10,845 fatal crashes over the past five years. Rounding up the five most dangerous behind the Ford F-150 are the Chevrolet Silverado (7,718 fatal crashes), Honda Accord (5,079 fatal crashes), Toyota Camry (4,734), and Ram Pickup Trucks (5,897 fatal crashes).

A total of 100,388 passenger cars were involved in fatal crashes over the past five years. Pickups and SUVs are involved in 42,774, and 41,207, fatal crashes respectively. Minivans were in just 11,006 fatal crashes. Motorcycles account for 10% of fatal crashes, despite making up only 3% of registered vehicles. Additionally, the number of motorcycle occupants killed per crash is a staggering 0.98. This means that if a motorcyclist is involved in a fatal crash, the motorcyclist or their passenger is killed nearly every time.

Additionally, the number of motorcycle occupants killed per crash is a staggering 0.98. This means that if a motorcyclist is involved in a fatal crash, the motorcyclist or their passenger is killed nearly every time. Cars between 10 and 15 years old are involved in the most fatal crashes, while newer models were involved in fewer crashes. A large part of this comes down to car manufacturers continually improving safety features like collision avoidance technology.

ValuePenguin.com analysts collected data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and car manufacturers to determine which vehicles are most often involved in fatal crashes. To view the full report, visit: https://www.valuepenguin.com/top-deadliest-vehicles

fatal crash 1 Ford F-Series 10,845 909,330 0.46 2 Chevrolet Silverado 7,718 585,581 0.47 3 Honda Accord 5,079 291,071 0.65 4 Toyota Camry 4,734 343,439 0.59 5 Ram Pickup 5,897 536,980 0.43 6 Honda Civic 4,397 325,760 0.7 7 Toyota Corolla 3,430 303,732 0.64 8 Ford Explorer 3,332 261,571 0.61 9 Nissan Altima 3,267 209,146 0.6 10 GMC Sierra 3,245 219,554 0.48 11 Chevrolet Impala 2,804 56,556 0.68 12 Ford Ranger 2,476 Not sold in 2018 0.68 13 Chevrolet Malibu 2,345 144,542 0.64 14 Jeep Grand Cherokee 2,304 224,908 0.52 15 Ford Focus 2,256 114,045 0.68 16 Chevrolet Tahoe 2,113 104,152 0.5 17 Ford Mustang 1,963 75,842 0.71 18 Ford Taurus 1,913 40,341 0.7 19 Chevrolet Gmt-400 1,851 Not sold in 2018 0.63 20 Toyota Tacoma 1,763 245,659 0.54 21 Ford Escape 1,700 272,228 0.52 22 Nissan Sentra 1,561 213,046 0.67 23 Ford Fusion 1,550 173,600 0.53 24 Honda Cr-V 1,526 379,013 0.53 25 Jeep Wrangler 1,513 240,032 0.51



