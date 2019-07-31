ValuePenguin.com Study Ranks Airports With the Shortest and Longest Customs Wait Times

Florida and California Airports Dominate List of Airports with the Longest Customs Wait Times.

NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Going through customs after traveling abroad is often a painful experience, with customs wait times as long as 50 minutes according to a new ValuePenguin.com study.

The study also found that travelers flying into Orlando, San Francisco, Sacramento, Fresno and Miami are most likely to encounter the longest customs wait times in the country.

Key Findings:

  • Airports With The Longest Customs Wait Times: Travelers flying to Orlando, Florida face the longest customs wait times. Both Orlando International Airport and Sanford International Airport have average customs wait times of 26-45 minutes. Several of California's airports also have long customs wait times - including Ontario International Airport, San Francisco International Airport, Sacramento International Airport and Fresno Yosemite International Airport.
  • Airports With The Shortest Customs Wait Times: The airports with the shortest average customs wait times are Palm Beach International Airport, Chicago's Midway International Airport, Phoenix's Sky Harbor International Airport, Santa Ana's John Wayne Airport, and Baltimore's BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport.
  • Most Improved Airports: Raleigh-Durham International Airport, Denver International Airport and Sacramento International Airport saw customs wait times drop 35-45% from 2018 to 2019, making them the most improved airports for customs wait times. On the other end of the spectrum, San Diego International Airport airport saw a 107% increase in customs wait times. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport both saw a 14-23% increase in customs wait times.
  • August Is The Worst Month for International Travel: The worst month for getting through customs is August, when the average wait is 18 minutes. The month with the shortest average customs wait time is surprisingly November.

ValuePenguin.com analysts collected U.S. Customs and Border Protection data from May 2018 to May 2019 to calculate the average customs wait time by airports. Average wait times were rounded to the nearest minute. To view the full report, visit: https://www.valuepenguin.com/travel/shortest-longest-customs-wait-times

How Long Is The Customs Wait Time At Your Airport?

Airport

City

Average wait
time

Average
maximum wait
time

PBI

Palm Beach

5 minutes

10 minutes

MDW

Chicago

5 minutes

18 minutes

PHX

Phoenix

7 minutes

22 minutes

SNA

Santa Ana

7 minutes

16 minutes

BWI

Baltimore/Washington

7 minutes

24 minutes

SJU

San Juan (Puerto Rico)

7 minutes

17 minutes

CLT

Charlotte

8 minutes

26 minutes

RDU

Raleigh-Durham

10 minutes

29 minutes

PDX

Portland

10 minutes

34 minutes

SLC

Salt Lake City

10 minutes

33 minutes

MSP

Minneapolis/Saint Paul

11 minutes

27 minutes

SAT

San Antonio

11 minutes

25 minutes

DFW

Dallas/Fort Worth

12 minutes

44 minutes

IAD

Washington, D.C.

12 minutes

41 minutes

PHL

Philadelphia

12 minutes

36 minutes

DEN

Denver

12 minutes

34 minutes

STL

St. Louis

12 minutes

26 minutes

DTW

Detroit

13 minutes

35 minutes

SEA

Seattle

13 minutes

44 minutes

ORD

Chicago

13 minutes

45 minutes

CVG

Cincinnati

14 minutes

32 minutes

AUS

Austin

14 minutes

39 minutes

BOS

Boston

14 minutes

38 minutes

HNL

Oahu

15 minutes

39 minutes

SJC

San Jose

15 minutes

33 minutes

GUM

Hagåtña (Guam)

15 minutes

32 minutes

TPA

Tampa

15 minutes

44 minutes

IAH

Houston

15 minutes

52 minutes

FLL

Fort Lauderdale

15 minutes

48 minutes

ATL

Atlanta

16 minutes

53 minutes

LAX

Los Angeles

16 minutes

49 minutes

OAK

Oakland

16 minutes

46 minutes

MIA

Miami

17 minutes

52 minutes

SAN

San Diego

17 minutes

34 minutes

JFK

New York City

18 minutes

50 minutes

EWR

Newark

19 minutes

50 minutes

LAS

Las Vegas

20 minutes

43 minutes

FAT

Fresno

20 minutes

41 minutes

SMF

Sacramento

22 minutes

45 minutes

SFO

San Francisco

24 minutes

69 minutes

ONT

Ontario (California)

24 minutes

51 minutes

SFB

Orlando

26 minutes

46 minutes

MCO

Orlando

26 minutes

51 minutes

SPN

Saipan Island (Northern Mariana Islands)

28 minutes

55 minutes

