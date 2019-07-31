ValuePenguin.com Study Ranks Airports With the Shortest and Longest Customs Wait Times

NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Going through customs after traveling abroad is often a painful experience, with customs wait times as long as 50 minutes according to a new ValuePenguin.com study.

The study also found that travelers flying into Orlando, San Francisco, Sacramento, Fresno and Miami are most likely to encounter the longest customs wait times in the country.

Key Findings:

Airports With The Longest Customs Wait Times: Travelers flying to Orlando, Florida face the longest customs wait times. Both Orlando International Airport and Sanford International Airport have average customs wait times of 26-45 minutes. Several of California's airports also have long customs wait times - including Ontario International Airport, San Francisco International Airport, Sacramento International Airport and Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

The airports with the shortest average customs wait times are Palm Beach International Airport, Chicago's Midway International Airport, Phoenix's Sky Harbor International Airport, Santa Ana's John Wayne Airport, and Baltimore's BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport.

Raleigh-Durham International Airport, Denver International Airport and Sacramento International Airport saw customs wait times drop 35-45% from 2018 to 2019, making them the most improved airports for customs wait times. On the other end of the spectrum, San Diego International Airport airport saw a 107% increase in customs wait times. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport both saw a 14-23% increase in customs wait times.

The worst month for getting through customs is August, when the average wait is 18 minutes. The month with the shortest average customs wait time is surprisingly November.

ValuePenguin.com analysts collected U.S. Customs and Border Protection data from May 2018 to May 2019 to calculate the average customs wait time by airports. Average wait times were rounded to the nearest minute. To view the full report, visit: https://www.valuepenguin.com/travel/shortest-longest-customs-wait-times

How Long Is The Customs Wait Time At Your Airport? Airport City Average wait

time Average

maximum wait

time PBI Palm Beach 5 minutes 10 minutes MDW Chicago 5 minutes 18 minutes PHX Phoenix 7 minutes 22 minutes SNA Santa Ana 7 minutes 16 minutes BWI Baltimore/Washington 7 minutes 24 minutes SJU San Juan (Puerto Rico) 7 minutes 17 minutes CLT Charlotte 8 minutes 26 minutes RDU Raleigh-Durham 10 minutes 29 minutes PDX Portland 10 minutes 34 minutes SLC Salt Lake City 10 minutes 33 minutes MSP Minneapolis/Saint Paul 11 minutes 27 minutes SAT San Antonio 11 minutes 25 minutes DFW Dallas/Fort Worth 12 minutes 44 minutes IAD Washington, D.C. 12 minutes 41 minutes PHL Philadelphia 12 minutes 36 minutes DEN Denver 12 minutes 34 minutes STL St. Louis 12 minutes 26 minutes DTW Detroit 13 minutes 35 minutes SEA Seattle 13 minutes 44 minutes ORD Chicago 13 minutes 45 minutes CVG Cincinnati 14 minutes 32 minutes AUS Austin 14 minutes 39 minutes BOS Boston 14 minutes 38 minutes HNL Oahu 15 minutes 39 minutes SJC San Jose 15 minutes 33 minutes GUM Hagåtña (Guam) 15 minutes 32 minutes TPA Tampa 15 minutes 44 minutes IAH Houston 15 minutes 52 minutes FLL Fort Lauderdale 15 minutes 48 minutes ATL Atlanta 16 minutes 53 minutes LAX Los Angeles 16 minutes 49 minutes OAK Oakland 16 minutes 46 minutes MIA Miami 17 minutes 52 minutes SAN San Diego 17 minutes 34 minutes JFK New York City 18 minutes 50 minutes EWR Newark 19 minutes 50 minutes LAS Las Vegas 20 minutes 43 minutes FAT Fresno 20 minutes 41 minutes SMF Sacramento 22 minutes 45 minutes SFO San Francisco 24 minutes 69 minutes ONT Ontario (California) 24 minutes 51 minutes SFB Orlando 26 minutes 46 minutes MCO Orlando 26 minutes 51 minutes SPN Saipan Island (Northern Mariana Islands) 28 minutes 55 minutes

