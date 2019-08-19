Values-in-Action Honors Todd Leebow and Majestic Steel

CLEVELAND, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Majestic Steel USA president and CEO Todd Leebow was honored to be among the recipients of the Values-in-Action Foundation's Sam Miller Goodness Award at the foundation's 18th Annual Celebration of Goodness Luncheon, held July 10, 2019.

Ronald Kahn, co-founder of Ronald McDonald House of Cleveland, presented the award, citing the hundreds of hours that Majestic Steel associates and Leebow family members, including Jonathan Leebow and Matthew Leebow, contributed to RMH Cleveland.

Todd Leebow, CEO and President of Majestic Steel USA receiving the Sam Miller Goodness Award given by Ron Kahn, Founder of Ronald McDonald House of Cleveland.

"Majestic Steel USA and the Leebow family represent enterprise and entrepreneurship in our community…[H]ow they got there is through values, goodness, and a catchall way of empowering employees to do good," said Kahn.

Majestic Steel USA adopted RMH Cleveland as it's charity in 2017 and 2018. During that period, the company funded a significant renovation of the kitchen patio, installing a large grill, handicap-accessible tables, patio brick, and a signature tree sculpture. Majestic Steel also funded sorely needed new furniture for the house's sunroom. The company continues to serve as a presenting sponsor for a major annual fundraising event for RMH Cleveland, and Majestic Steel associates have invested "countless hours to cook for families, conduct activities for children, and [perform] chores and gardening work around the house," said Kahn.

Accepting the award on behalf of the Leebow family and Majestic Steel associates, Todd Leebow singled out his brother Jonathan Leebow for his contributions to the company's philanthropic activities: "Jonathan, my brother, is the catalyst of all this. He has made giving and community a part of our DNA, and every associate at Majestic feels that."

"When we do things in the community, it's not just about a donation — it's about your time, it's about your energy, it's about being a part of it," he added. He then credited the entire Majestic Steel team for "rallying" to support the greater Cleveland community and "recognizing that community is such an important part of our business."

"You never know what people are going through, so continue to spread goodness," he implored the audience.

Todd Leebow's fellow recipients of the Sam Miller Goodness Award were Akron Public Schools superintendent David W. James, Federal District Court Judge Daniel A. Polster, KeyBank Foundation chair and CEO Margot Copeland, and Bishop Nelson J. Perez of the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland. Local dignitaries in attendance included Cleveland mayor Frank Jackson and Cleveland fire chief Angelo Cavillo.

About Majestic Steel USA: Founded in 1979, Majestic Steel is a national steel service center headquartered in Northeast Ohio.

