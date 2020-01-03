Valuing all the resources in a country - Almod Diamonds donates $100,000 NAB to Save the Rhino's Trust

Dedicating to protecting the Black Rhino from poaching and reviving the population, for the past 30 years, Save the Rhinos Trust has funded and provided the resources the local patrolling groups such as vehicles and their maintenance, uniforms and supplies as well as the base camp establishment. Save the Rhino Trust (SRT) are custodians of the only desert-adapted population of black rhino in the world. SRT's rhino conservation work is vitally important on both national and international levels. "In order to enhance the security levels and remain ever-vigilant, additional funding is needed to support SRT's monitoring and patrolling effort," said CEO, Simson Uri-Khob.

Save the Rhino's

Established in 1982, Save the Rhino Trust Namibia (SRT) was the first organization in the world dedicated to the protection of critically endangered black rhino. Working in close collaboration with Government, Namibian Police, local communities and national and international partners, SRT's efforts are central to achieving the aims of monitoring and evaluating the rhino population, enhancing security of the rhino, and providing benefits to the community through conservation.

Diamonds International

Combining fine jewelry with the warmth and spirit of the Caribbean, Diamonds International has redefined the customer experience of luxury shopping. Whether shopping for sparkling diamonds, vibrant gemstones or luxury watches in any of over 130 stores; our customers walk away with more than a piece of jewelry – they leave with a memory. Family run since 1988, Diamonds International has created and shared vacation memories for millions of customers as the largest tax- and duty-free watch and jewelry retailer in the Caribbean and other cruise destinations.

We invite you to learn more about us at www.diamondsinternational.com or experience it for yourself in our stores.

CROWN OF LIGHT

Whether it's the shimmer of the sunlight on the water or the twinkle of a star, the moments that become memories always have a special sparkle about them. When celebrating those moments, no diamond can capture the sparkle of the moment like the Crown of Light diamond. For decades, successful brands tried to differentiate their diamonds by focusing on small features while still using the same generic cut, but the Crown of Light diamond is the only brand to successfully master and patent the innovative design and domed shape that creates more sparkle than any other diamond. As one of the top selling diamond brands in the world, millions of consumers have celebrated the sparkle of memories with the sparkle of the Crown of Light diamonds. Once you have seen the Crown of Light, everything else seems dim.

