Valuing Transparency and High-Quality Colorado CBD at Cannagea

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of the FTC cracking down on false CBD claims and advertisements , Cannagea wants to remind customers of its commitment to transparency, quality, and reliable CBD products. As a leading supplier of CBD products, Cannagea wants to rehash some of the ways they stay transparent as a CBD provider, the reasons why their CBD is top-tier, and some reminders of how to enjoy their world-class CBD products.

When it comes to CBD, transparency is of the utmost importance — especially because official FDA approvals only constitute a single medication that uses CBD to help treat epilepsy. Because of this, many CBD companies have taken liberties to say their CBD is the best, most effective, so on and so forth — so this begs the question, "how does one find high-quality CBD products?"

The answer is relatively simple — when shopping for CBD, it's important to know what hemp the CBD was extracted from and its quality, and to have access to third-party testing results on the CBD being offered.

At Cannagea, their CBD hits these marks while still managing to go above and beyond — they offer third-party testing results for all of their products, and even offer certificates of analysis for each batch of CBD produced. This way, consumers can deep-dive into the CBD products Cannagea offers to view how they stand up against standard CBD quality and efficacy tests.

Additionally, their CBD is always made from the best-quality industrial hemp that is organically grown in Colorado, so customers can rest assured that from source to final product, Cannagea is dedicated to top levels of quality. What's more, they pair their incredible CBD blends with the best natural ingredients to bring customers effective and reliable CBD topicals, edibles, and smokeables. From the MCT oil in their tinctures to the shea butter and beeswax in their topicals, Cannagea always strives to emphasize the qualities of CBD and hemp with premium, natural products.

About Cannagea

Cannagea has humble beginnings, starting as the passion project of their founder who personally saw and experienced the benefits of CBD. After seeing an opportunity to create incredible CBD products in and for Colorado, Cannagea was born, and they began creating the products that have made them stand out in the CBD industry. After steady growth in Colorado, Cannagea is now able to provide their CBD products throughout the country through their online CBD store , as well as offer a physical location for customers in Fort Collins, Colorado and the surrounding area. The Cannagea team is happy to talk about their products and how to use them; but when it comes to using CBD for health and wellness, it's imperative that consumers consult with their physician before use. When looking for CBD, go with the company that is transparent about their products, passionate about their craft, and that cares about its customers — go with Cannagea.

