VIENNA, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valuation leader moves into deal management with AI that spots issues early, helps protect deal value, and speeds up closing.

Valutico, a leading provider of valuation and deal management technology, today announced the launch of the Valutico Active VDR. The platform moves the Virtual Data Room category from passive document storage to active deal assurance.

Valutico Launches First Self-Auditing Virtual Data Room

In the current M&A climate, the cost of errors is higher than ever. According to industry data, due diligence timelines have lengthened significantly over the last 24 months, with "information asymmetry" and "documentation gaps" cited as primary causes for deal delays and post-LOI price reductions (retrading).

Legacy VDRs have traditionally functioned as secure "parking lots" for data - charging sellers to store documents without analyzing their contents. This passive approach leaves sellers vulnerable, as discrepancies are often discovered by the buyer's legal team weeks into exclusivity, damaging trust and leverage.

The "Active VDR" Difference

Valutico's new platform is the first to integrate Automated Gap Analysis and Red Flag Detection directly into the hosting environment.

"The industry doesn't need another secure hard drive in the cloud; it needs a way to close deals faster," said Paul Resch, CEO at Valutico. "We built a VDR that acts as a 'Pre-Diligence' auditor. It automatically organises itself, tells you what's missing and identifies red flags. All of that with Enterprise grade security to protect your data."

Solving the "Unforced Errors" in M&A

The Valutico Active VDR introduces three proprietary technologies designed to compress the timeline between LOI and Closing:

Intelligent Red Flag Detection: Bypass the need for extensive manual investigation. The system proactively scans the data room to identify missing information and documentation gaps. By highlighting these "blind spots" early—such as absent contracts or incomplete records—sellers can ensure deal readiness before the buyer ever logs in. Automated Room Architecting: The system eliminates the manual burden of setting up a data room index. The Deal Agent ingests unstructured bulk uploads and automatically builds a professional, buyer-ready folder structure in seconds, transforming raw files into a logical deal hierarchy. Smart-Redaction Protocols: To reduce risk, the system proactively identifies PII (Personally Identifiable Information) and sensitive data patterns, suggesting redactions before files are published to the 'Live' room. Instant CIM & Pitch Deck Generation: The system can generate a polished CIM and buyer-ready slide deck directly from the data room, turning underlying documents, financials, and supporting materials into structured deal materials in a fraction of the usual time.

Investors: "The Difference Between a Warehouse and a Library"

Early buy-side users report that the platform significantly alters the initial trust dynamic of a deal.

"As an investor, the quality of the Data Room is a direct proxy for the quality of the management team," said Markus Jandrinitsch, Managing Director at aws Gründungsfonds. "When we enter a Valutico room, the 'low-hanging fruit' errors - missing contracts, unsigned minutes, messy folders - are already gone. It saves us weeks of basic file hunting and allows us to get to conviction much faster. It is the difference between searching through a messy warehouse and walking into a curated library."

From Valuation to Validation

"Valutico has established itself as the standard for determining what a company is worth," continued Resch. "With the Active VDR, we are providing the infrastructure to defend that worth. In a market where buyers are looking for any reason to hesitate, a flawless, pre-audited Data Room is the strongest signal of quality a seller can offer."

Building the "Critical" AI

"We built the Deal Agent to act like the world's most critical buyer," said Max Arrich, VP of AI at Valutico. "When you upload a file, the AI doesn't just catalogue it; it interrogates it. It asks: 'Is this contract signed? Does this date match the cap table? Is this folder empty?' By catching these 1,000 tiny friction points instantly, we save the seller weeks of email back-and-forth and let the deal momentum flow uninterrupted.

About Valutico

Valutico provides valuation and deal management software for financial professionals. Its platform helps advisory firms, investors, and corporate finance teams work more efficiently across valuation, analysis, and transaction workflows. With a focus on clarity, speed, and auditability, Valutico combines financial technology, data, and AI to support better decision-making in high-stakes deals.

Contact

VIce President Marketing

Alex Harris

Valutico

[email protected]

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SOURCE Valutico