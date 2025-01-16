Valves in Mining Market to Grow by USD 1.56 Billion from 2025-2029, Driven by Smart Mining Industry Growth - Report on Market Evolution Powered by AI - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The global valves in mining market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.56 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. Growth in smart mining industry is driving market growth, with a trend towards rise in deep sea mining. However, fluctuations in raw material pricing of valves poses a challenge. Key market players include Alfa Laval AB, AVK Holding AS, Bray International Inc., Crane Holdings Co., Curtiss Wright Corp., Dembla Valves Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corp., General Electric Co., Hawa Valves and Tubes Pvt. Ltd, Hobbs Valve Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., ITT Inc., KITZ Corp., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Pentair Plc, RF Valves Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., The Weir Group Plc, and Velan Inc..

Valves In Mining Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.2% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 1561.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.0 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Key countries China, US, Australia, Indonesia, Russia, UK, Canada, Germany, France, and Brazil Key companies profiled Alfa Laval AB, AVK Holding AS, Bray International Inc., Crane Holdings Co., Curtiss Wright Corp., Dembla Valves Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corp., General Electric Co., Hawa Valves and Tubes Pvt. Ltd, Hobbs Valve Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., ITT Inc., KITZ Corp., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Pentair Plc, RF Valves Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., The Weir Group Plc, and Velan Inc.

The mining industry is experiencing modernization with a focus on high-quality industrial valves for improved operational efficiency and safety. Balanced diaphragm valves are trending due to their reliable shut-off capabilities and ability to protect equipment from fluid contamination. IoT sensors and remote monitoring are key innovations, enabling real-time performance data and proactive decision-making. Power plants and oil & gas industries are investing in advanced valve technologies, such as ball valves with trunnion mountings, for controlling pressure and temperature. Valve manufacturing is prioritizing material technology to enhance leak detection and prevent overheating. In pipeline applications, gate valves and automation systems are essential for flow control and infrastructure development. Valve failures can lead to significant ownership costs, making it crucial to isolate issues promptly. Policies on fuel emissions and wastewater infrastructure are driving the market for valves in various industries, including nuclear plants and sanitation. AI and control systems are also gaining importance for optimizing flow rates and ensuring product specifications. Overall, the valves market continues to grow, focusing on improving operational efficiency, safety, and cost savings.

The global demand for rare metals and minerals, including cobalt, nickel, and rare earth elements, is increasing due to their use in high-tech applications, such as batteries for electric vehicles. Deep-sea environments are believed to contain substantial untapped mineral resources, specifically in areas with polymetallic nodules, polymetallic sulfides, and cobalt-rich ferromanganese crusts. With diminishing mineral-rich mines on land, the ocean is being considered as the next frontier for mining minerals. While petroleum and natural gas have been extracted from the ocean for years, the future holds potential for mineral mining as well. This shift in mining focus is driven by the growing demand for these valuable resources.

The mining industry relies heavily on high-quality industrial valves for various applications, including power plants and oil and gas refining. Balanced diaphragm valves are popular for their reliability in controlling temperature and pressure. However, the mining market faces challenges in balancing modernization with ownership costs. Innovations like remote monitoring with IoT sensors and automation are crucial for real-time performance and proactive decision-making. Modern valve manufacturing incorporates advanced material technology to protect against fluid contamination and extend the life of valves. Ball valves and gate valves are essential for pipeline infrastructure, ensuring flow control and preventing valve failures. In the nuclear and oil industries, safety is paramount, requiring stringent leak detection and shut-off capabilities. Infrastructure development in water supply and wastewater infrastructure also necessitates the use of valves for flow control and piping system isolation. The mining market continues to evolve, with a focus on operational efficiency, fuel optimization, and reducing overheating. Policies and regulations play a significant role in the valves market, ensuring safety and compliance with industry standards. The integration of AI and advanced control systems further enhances the capabilities of valves in various mining applications.

Valves are essential components in the mining industry, designed to function effectively in harsh environments. Mining-specific valves are manufactured using materials like stainless steel, brass, cast iron, bronze, hardened steel, and aluminum due to their desirable physical properties, such as high melting points and durability. However, the prices of these commodities can be influenced by factors such as inflation, availability, and production. To remain competitive, valve manufacturers continuously adapt to market conditions, ensuring they provide high-quality products at competitive prices.

Type 1.1 Multi-turn valves

1.2 Quarter turn valves

1.3 Control valves Application 2.1 Mineral fuels

2.2 Iron and ferro-alloys

2.3 Non-ferrous metals

2.4 Precious metals

2.5 Industrial minerals Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Multi-turn valves- Multi-turn valves, which include gate valves and globe valves, are essential components in the mining industry for controlling fluid and material flows. Multi-turn valves offer linear displacement movement with several turns, making them suitable for various mining applications. Gate valves, a type of linear motion valve, are widely used for handling abrasion and slurry in mining processing. These valves feature a gate that acts as a flow-regulating gateway, making them ideal for applications where minimum flow restrictions are necessary. Gate valves are popular for their throttling capabilities and come in two types: rising stem and non-rising stem. Globe valves, another type of multi-turn valve, are preferred for isolation and throttling services in mining applications. Although they have slightly higher pressure drops compared to other valves, such as gate and ball valves, they are still used in mining applications where pressure drop is not a significant controlling factor. For instance, Velan's conventional globe valves have precision Acme threads and a polished finish, making them easily adaptable for actuation. Additionally, their unique non-rotating construction and horizontal installation options make them suitable for the mining industry. New investments in developing countries, particularly in South America and the APAC mining industry, are expected to drive the demand for multi-turn valves during the forecast period. The mining industry's growing focus on process optimization and safety will further boost the growth of the multi-turn valves segment and strengthen the overall growth of the global valves in mining market.

Research Analysis

The Valve market encompasses various types of valve technology and hardware used in mining applications. Valve design includes trunnion ball valves, floating ball valves, and threaded ball valves, among others, each with unique features and benefits. Valve regulations play a crucial role in ensuring industrial automation, process control, and energy efficiency while maintaining operator and industrial safety. Valve documentation is essential for performance improvement and asset management. Cryogenic valves and remote control systems are key considerations for extreme temperature applications. Valve testing, certification, replacement, and troubleshooting are ongoing processes in the valve industry. Valve actuation, commissioning, and training are essential for efficient valve operation. Valve manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and wholesalers provide a range of valve solutions, from standardized to customized, to meet mining industry needs. Valve software and real-time monitoring enable downtime reduction and improved asset management. Valve standards ensure consistency and reliability in valve design, installation, and operation.

Market Research Overview

The Valves in Mining market is witnessing significant modernization with the adoption of high-quality industrial valves, including balanced diaphragm valves, ball valves, and gate valves. Innovations in material technology have led to the development of advanced valves capable of real-time performance monitoring through IoT sensors and automation. These advancements enable proactive decision-making, reducing the risk of valve failures and operational inefficiencies. Mining applications, such as power plants and oil and gas production, require valves to control temperature, pressure, and flow rates while protecting equipment from fluid contamination and overheating. In the nuclear industry, safety is paramount, with trunnion mounted ball valves used for shut-off and leak detection. Infrastructure development in sectors like pipelines, water supply, and wastewater infrastructure, is driving the demand for valves. Remote monitoring and AI-driven control systems are also becoming essential for optimizing operational efficiency and reducing ownership costs. The mining market's future lies in the integration of advanced technologies, such as IoT sensors, automation, and AI, to enhance controlling capabilities and improve overall performance.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Multi-turn Valves



Quarter Turn Valves



Control Valves

Application

Mineral Fuels



Iron And Ferro-alloys



Non-ferrous Metals



Precious Metals



Industrial Minerals

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

