Valves Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 - 2026

LONDON, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Valves Market: Overview

This comprehensive report by Transparency Market Research analyzes and forecasts the valves market at the global and regional level. The report provides an analysis of the global valves market for the period from 2016 to 2026, wherein the period from 2018 to 2026 comprises the forecast period and 2017 is the base year. Data for 2016 is provided as historical information.







Data for 2016 is provided as historical information.The report covers all the major trends playing a major role in the growth of the valves market over the forecast period.



It also highlights various drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market's growth during this period.The study provides a complete perspective on the valves market growth in terms of revenue in US$ Mn and volume in Mn units, across different geographical regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.



The report would help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors to understand the current and future trends in the market and formulate their strategies accordingly.



The market overview section of the report showcases the market dynamics and trends such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market.The report also provides the value chain analysis for the valves market.



These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the market growth.



Global Valves Market: Scope of the Report

Valves market is segmented by product type, by industry and by industry by type.By product type, global valves market is categorized into pressure reducing valves, safety/relief valves, control valves, globe valves, plug valves, gate valves, ball valves, butterfly valves, diaphragm valves and other valves.



Control valves is further segmented on the basis actuation technology.Gate valves, globe valve, ball valves, butterfly valves and diaphragm valves are further segmented based on valve type.



Furthermore, the industry segment is categorized into oil & gas, power, chemicals, marine, construction, pulp & paper, mining, water and wastewater treatment and others.Oil and gas industry is segmented into LNG (Liquefied natural gas) and petroleum.



Petroleum sector is further categorized as upstream, midstream and downstream. The power industry is segmented as fossil, nuclear power and other power. Fossil segment of power is further sub segmented as coal & oil and natural gas. Further, the report includes estimation of valves market by product type by industry for various sectors such as oil & gas, fossil, petrochemical, nuclear power and other sectors. Revenue as well as volume data is estimated for all above mentioned segments.



The report also includes competitive profiling of the key players associated with the valves market around the globe.The important business strategies adopted by leading players, their market positioning, financials, SWOT analysis, and recent developments have also been identified in the research report.



The competitive landscape section of the report also gives an overview about the major contributing regions/countries by these key players in order to strengthen their market position in the future.



Global Valves Market: Research Methodology

The valves market data estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert panel reviews.In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key industry participants and opinion leaders.



Primary research represents the bulk of our research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research.Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews on the valves market, across geographies.



Primary interviews are usually conducted on an ongoing basis with industry experts and participants in order to get latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis.Primary interviews offer new and fresh information on important factors such as market trends, market size, competitive landscape, growth trends, etc.



These factors help to validate and strengthen secondary research findings. Moreover, the data collected and analyzed from secondary and primary research, is again discussed and examined by our expert panel. We reviewed key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding purposes. Secondary research also includes a study of recent trade journals, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants' insights, and recognizing business opportunities.



Global Valves Market: Competitive Dynamics

Rising demand for valves and growing emphasis on efficient quality of valves has made companies to develop advanced valves to continue the profitability of the market. Honeywell International Inc., Emerson Electric Co., KITZ Corporation, Bürkert Fluid Control Systems, Schlumberger Limited, Flowserve Corporation, AVK Holding A/S, Rotork Plc, General Electric Company and Goodwin International Ltd are a few key players which have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and other such as strategic information pertaining to these players has been duly provided as part of company profiling.



Market Segmentation: Global Valves Market



By Product Type

Pressure Reducing Valves

Safety/Relief Valves

Control Valves

Globe Valves

Plug Valves

Gate Valves

Ball Valves

Butterfly Valves

Diaphragm Valves

Other Valves



By Industry

Oil & Gas

LNG

Petroleum

Upstream

Midstream

Downstream

Petrochemical

Power

Fossils

Coal & Oil

Natural Gas

Nuclear Power

Other Power

Chemicals

Marine

Construction

Pulp & Paper

Mining

Water & Waste Water Treatment

Others



In addition, the report provides analysis of the valves market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

The U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.)

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America



