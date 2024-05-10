ValveTech Clarifies Media Reports About NASA Starliner Launch: Did Not Call for an End to the Mission (Hastings Law Client)

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite some media reports claiming otherwise, ValveTech Inc. did not call for NASA to permanently stop the Starliner launch. The company's president warned of safety concerns that need to be addressed before retrying the launch.

"Some media outlets have misquoted or misrepresented comments I made in a news release issued earlier this week," said ValveTech President Erin Faville. "What I said was that NASA needs to re-double safety checks and re-examine safety protocols to make sure the Starliner is safe before trying to launch the Starliner again."

"As a valued NASA partner, it would make no sense and not be in my company's interest to end this mission," Faville added. "It is unfortunate that some of my comments were taken out of context to imply otherwise."

ValveTech supplies 14 valve components to vendors for the Starliner CST-100 spacecraft, which is designed to carry humans and scientific research to and from low-Earth orbit, including the International Space Station.

About ValveTech Inc.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Phelps, N.Y., ValveTech (valvetech.net) is a women-owned, and family operated business that designs and manufactures valves and other components for aerospace and military applications. ValveTech's products are used in the International Space Station, James Webb Telescope, V-22 Osprey and other demanding applications. ValveTech is ISO 9001-registered and AS9100-certified.

