Valvoline and Concacaf Announce Partnership for 2019 Gold Cup

NEW YORK, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association of Football (Concacaf) announced today that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), a leading worldwide supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, will be an official partner of the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup, the confederation's official championship.

Taking place every two years, the Concacaf Gold Cup features many of the best players from the top national teams across the region. This year's edition will feature an expansion in teams and host countries, with 16 participating teams as well as venues in the United States, Central America and the Caribbean.

Valvoline serves as an official marketing partner of the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup and underwrites the "High Mileage Stats of the Game Presented by Valvoline" digital platform, which will deliver unique statistics and infographics to fans throughout the tournament.

"We are proud to welcome Valvoline, a renowned global brand with over 150 years of heritage, as an official partner for the Concacaf Gold Cup," said Concacaf General Secretary Philippe Moggio. "Valvoline shares our passion for the game and vision to provide an innovative and premium quality experience to fans as they interact and consume the best football in the region."

The 15th edition of the competition will be in 15 venues across 13 U.S. cities including Denver, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St. Paul (a sold-out game at state-of-the art Allianz Field, opening this year), and New York, among other major markets. The knockout rounds will be played in Houston, Nashville, Philadelphia and Phoenix, with the championship match set for Soldier Field in Chicago on July 7.

"We're proud to be an official partner of the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup and to join such a passionate group of sports fans," said Tim Ferrell, Valvoline Vice President of Brand Equity and Consumer Marketing. "We look forward to sharing in the excitement of the games and showcasing Valvoline's commitment to innovation, hands-on expertise and world-class products to a global audience."

Valvoline will also have a major presence at Fútbol Fiesta, the tournament's official pregame celebration. As part of the agreement, Valvoline is partnering with O'Reilly Auto Parts to expand reach to retail consumers through advertising, digital, social and pre-game activations.

"The Concacaf Gold Cup is the pinnacle of international soccer in the region, and this summer's edition will be the biggest in tournament history," said Carter Ladd, Senior Vice President of SUM. "Soccer United Marketing is proud to facilitate this partnership between Concacaf and Valvoline. We look forward to working with Valvoline to drive awareness and engagement for its premium, global products and services as we partner to celebrate the beautiful game."

The 2019 Gold Cup will be the biggest-ever edition of the event, with more participating nations (16 up from 12 in 2017), more host countries (three, including first-time matches in Costa Rica and Jamaica), and more stadiums (17 up from 14 in 2017, eight of which are in contention to become a 2026 FIFA World Cup venue).

The 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup will be broadcast nationally on the Univision and FOX family of networks and transmitted on radio in Spanish by Fútbol de Primera Radio Network, and broadcast by television partners in countries around the world. The Valvoline and Concacaf agreement was facilitated by Soccer United Marketing, Concacaf's agency of record.

Valvoline joins Allstate Insurance Company, Camarena Tequila, Cerveza Modelo, Nike, Scotiabank, Sprint and Toyota as official sponsors of the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup. To learn more about Valvoline, visit www.valvoline.com. Tickets for all Gold Cup matches are available by visiting www.GoldCup.org.



About Valvoline™

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a leading worldwide marketer and supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, with sales in more than 140 countries. Established in 1866, the company's heritage spans more than 150 years, during which it has developed powerful brand recognition across multiple product and service channels. Valvoline ranks as the No. 3 passenger car motor oil brand in the DIY market by volume. It operates and franchises more than 1,300 quick-lube locations, and is the No. 2 chain by number of stores in the United States under the Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM brand and the No. 3 chain by number of stores in Canada under the Great Canadian Oil Change brand. It also markets Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals, including the new Valvoline™ Modern Engine Full Synthetic Motor Oil, which is specifically engineered to protect against carbon build-up in Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI), turbo and other engines manufactured since 2012; Valvoline High Mileage with MaxLife technology motor oil for engines over 75,000 miles; Valvoline Synthetic motor oil; and Zerex™ antifreeze. To learn more, visit www.valvoline.com.

™ Trademark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries

℠ Service mark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries

About Concacaf

The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) is the governing body for football in North America, Central America and the Caribbean, and one of the six continental confederations that comprise FIFA. Concacaf is composed of 41 Member Associations, including nations and territories from Canada in the north, south through Central America and across the Caribbean to Guyana, Suriname and French Guiana on the South American continent. Concacaf provides manages a network of unified competitions and development activities to unite this diverse region in football, with the goals of actively promoting universal access to our sport, and raising the quality of football across the Confederation.

About Soccer United Marketing

Soccer United Marketing (SUM) has become the preeminent commercial soccer enterprise in North America overseeing commercialization, marketing, promotion and operational execution of the region's most successful soccer entities. SUM holds exclusive rights to Major League Soccer, the United States Soccer Federation, the Mexican National Team (for the U.S. market) and CONCACAF properties.

