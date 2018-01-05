Valvoline Announces Opening of New Quick-Lube Location in Niagara Falls Area

LEXINGTON, Ky., Jan. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. – a leading worldwide supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services – announced today the opening of a new Valvoline™ Express Care™ location in Niagara Falls, Ontario, expanding the company's growth in the Canadian market.

A core element of Valvoline's strategy is to accelerate the growth of its industry-leading quick-lube model, which includes its Express Care platform. This will be Mike Zeleznak's first Express Care location, as well as Valvoline's first independently-contracted quick lube in Niagara Falls, Ontario.

The service center is at 8214 Lundy's Lane in Niagara Falls. Store hours are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. and closed Sunday. No appointments are necessary.

Valvoline Express Care locations are independently owned and feature Valvoline high quality motor oils, filters and automotive service chemicals to ensure you receive quality products you can trust. In addition to providing fast full-service oil changes, Express Care operators perform a wide range of preventive maintenance services, typically with no appointment necessary, including automatic transmission, radiator, coolant and power steering services; tire rotation; wiper blade and light bulb replacement. Most locations also offer fuel system services. Express Care locations offer a fast, friendly, and professional service for most vehicle makes and models, including luxury, diesel, and hybrid vehicles. Visit www.expresscare.com to learn more.

About Valvoline™

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a leading worldwide producer and distributor of premium branded automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants, and automotive chemicals. Valvoline ranks as the #2 quick-lube chain by number of stores and #3 passenger car motor oil brand in the DIY market by volume in the United States. The brand operates and franchises more than 1,100 Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM centers in the United States. It also markets Valvoline™ lubricants and automotive chemicals; MaxLife™ lubricants created for higher-mileage engines; SynPower™ synthetic motor oil; and Zerex™ antifreeze. Visit www.valvoline.com to learn more.

