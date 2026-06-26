Valvoline™ Global Operations Accelerates International Growth with Valvoline Arabia Lubricants Company

The new entity combines Valvoline Global's 160 years of innovation and performance leadership to support its global distribution strategy and localized business operations.

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline™ Global Operations, The Original Motor Oil1, worldwide leader in automotive and industrial solutions, today announced the start of commercial business operations for the newly formed Valvoline Arabia Lubricants Company (ValCo).

The launch of ValCo brings together Valvoline Global's portfolio of lubricant technologies, products and technical expertise with localized commercial and functional capabilities to support customers in Saudi Arabia and across the region.

"ValCo represents a significant milestone in our broader global growth strategy, unifying our long-standing legacy of performance and innovation with local market knowledge to more effectively deliver our world-class lubricant solutions," said Samuel Raudales, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Valvoline Global Operations in Europe, Middle East & Africa. "The talented ValCo team will deliver advanced technical capabilities, support regional economic development, and ensure that our portfolio of high-quality products is readily accessible to both consumers and our commercial partners in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

Headquartered in Jeddah, ValCo's offices will serve as Valvoline's regional headquarters in Saudi Arabia as well as its sub-regional hub supporting operations and functions across the Middle East and Africa. The new hub office will house key business functions including sales, marketing, operations, and human resources.

About Valvoline™ Global Operations

Valvoline Global, the creator of the world's first branded motor oil, is powering the next generation of mobility through innovation for customers in 140+ countries and at more than 80,000 points of distribution. A worldwide leader in future-ready automotive and industrial solutions and best-in-class services for partners around the globe, our legacy of firsts spans 160 years.

With solutions available for every engine and drivetrain, from high-mileage and heavy duty to electric vehicles, Valvoline Global continues to support the automotive sector through various advanced solutions and products, expanding its heat transfer solutions to high performance computing.

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ValvolineTM is a registered Trademark of Valvoline Global or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks referred to in this article are the property of their respective holders.

1All references to "The Original Motor Oil" in this article is referenced in the context of celebrating Valvoline's heritage as being America's First Motor Oil Brand

SOURCE Valvoline Global Operations