Valvoline™ Launches Restore & Protect™ in Europe, Redefining What Motor Oil Can Do

The 160-year-old lubricant brand introduces unparalleled technology designed to remove deposits, restore engine performance and protect against future build-up – all at once.

LONDON, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The brand that invented motor oil is now reinventing it. Valvoline™ Global Operations, The Original Motor Oil1 and worldwide leader in automotive and industrial solutions, today announced the European launch of its category-defining lubricant, Restore & Protect™.

As the only motor oil proven to remove up to 99%2 of engine-killing deposits and 78%3 of sludge, Restore & Protect™ outperforms standard lubricants by addressing deposits already inside the engine while protecting against future buildup.

Valvoline Global Restore + Protect Hero Video Speed Speed Valvoline Restore + Protect

Your Car and Wallet Will Thank You

As Europeans are keeping their vehicles on the road longer than ever4, maintaining vehicle performance is a key cost-saving measure. Over time, everyday driving can lead to the buildup of deposits and sludge inside an engine, impacting efficiency, responsiveness and long-term reliability. While all motor oils are designed to reduce friction and wear, Restore & Protect™ offers active engine renewal. With continuous use, Restore & Protect™ can help renew engines to running like new, made possible by proprietary Valvoline innovations, including:

Active-Clean Technology: targets, dissolves, and removes existing engine deposits over time;

Liqui-Shield Technology: helps prevent new deposits from forming, maintaining engine cleanliness.

Formulated for European Roads and Drivers

After successful debuts in other global markets, Valvoline has adapted Restore & Protect™ specifically for the needs and requirements of both gasoline and diesel engines. The European formulation has been validated through rigorous testing and meets key ACEA and API performance standards and is suitable for use across a wide range of vehicles and multiple OEM applications dependent on viscosity grade.

"By choosing Restore & Protect™ as part of routine care, drivers can help keep engines performing at their best today, while supporting long-term performance for many more journeys to come," said Samuel Raudales, Valvoline™ Global Senior Vice President and General Manager, Europe, Middle East and Africa. "We developed Restore & Protect™ to give drivers confidence that their engines are not only protected, but actively cared for throughout their ownership journey - helping to turn back time on their engine by removing sludge and deposits that can build up over miles. For 160 years, Valvoline™ has defined the boundaries of what is possible and Restore & Protect™ proves again our commitment to never stop innovating."

Restore & Protect™ also empowers mechanics to deliver a more valuable service experience. Rather than simply replacing motor oil, service professionals can offer a proactive engine restoration solution that helps address existing deposits, protect against future buildup and give customers a compelling reason to invest in long-term vehicle performance — helping build trust, loyalty and confidence in every service interaction.

Celebrating the Future of Motor Oil Performance at Silverstone

Beyond the launch of Restore & Protect™, Valvoline™ Global will bring its commitment to performance, innovation and the people behind every journey to life during the 2026 British Grand Prix weekend as the Official Lubricant Partner of the Aston Martin Formula One™ Team.

Celebrating the launch of Restore and Protect™ in Europe, Valvoline™ will create an invitation-only immersive garage-inspired experience that brings together motorsport, car culture and the global fan community. The experience will also spotlight the 160 year old heritage of Valvoline™, the Original Motor Oil, reinforcing Valvoline's role as the brand connecting advanced motorsport technology with everyday drivers, fans and the mechanics who keep vehicles and the world moving.

Valvoline Restore & Protect™ is now available for purchase through Valvoline's network of distributor and service partners across Europe. More information about Restore & Protect™ including authorized selling locations can be found at ValvolineGlobal.com.

Click here to access the digital media kit.

About Valvoline™ Global Operations

Valvoline™ Global, being America's first branded motor oil, is powering the next generation of mobility through innovation for customers in 140+ countries and at more than 80,000 points of distribution. A worldwide leader in future-ready automotive and industrial solutions and best-in-class services for partners around the globe, our legacy of firsts spans 160 years.

With solutions available for every engine and drivetrain, from high-mileage and heavy duty to electric vehicles, Valvoline™ Global is inventing the way forward for mobility and beyond, expanding its heat transfer solutions to high-performance computing.

Together with our parent company Aramco, one of the world's largest integrated energy and chemicals companies, we are driving unparalleled product innovation and sustainable business solutions for what the future holds – on and off the road.

Learn more by following us on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Valvoline™ Valvoline Restore & Protect™ or Restore & Protect™ are Trademarks of Valvoline Global or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks referred to in this article are the property of their respective holders.

1 All references to "The Original Motor Oil" in this article is referenced in the context of celebrating Valvoline's heritage as being America's First Motor Oil Brand 2 Up to 99% piston deposit removal when used as directed for four or more consecutive oil changes at standard maintenance intervals. Based on adapted sequence IIIH testing. 3 Up to 78% sludge removal when used as directed for four or more consecutive oil changes. Based on adapted OM646LA. 4 EU cars were on average 12.7 years old. Greece had the oldest car fleet (17.8 years), and Luxembourg had the newest (8.2 years) - ACEA Vehicles on European Roads Report January (2026)

SOURCE Valvoline Global Operations