Valvoline Global Launches "Beyond by Valvoline" to Unleash Performance of the World's Most Advanced Technologies

The innovative new platform is engineered to fight heat wherever performance matters most; today, tomorrow, and beyond.

LEXINGTON, Ky., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ValvolineTM Global Operations, The Original Motor Oil 1 and worldwide leader in automotive and industrial solutions, today announced Beyond by Valvoline — a new generation fluid platform engineered to meet the rigorous demands of today's most advanced technologies. These technologies include high-performance computing environments and utility-scale battery storage, as well as emerging innovations currently taking shape.

Beyond by Valvoline

For 160 years, Valvoline Global has helped the world's most demanding equipment perform at its peak to deliver exceptional output, reliability, and longevity. Today's launch expands that legacy beyond vehicle and industrial applications into emerging sectors. In a world where technology continues to push the boundaries of performance, new fluid solutions are required to meet the demands placed on hardware. This is where Beyond by Valvoline excels.

As AI and digital systems grow more powerful and complex, heat management is defining the future of computing. Beyond by Valvoline was created to address this challenge, delivering advanced thermal management that helps maximize performance, improve efficiency and extend the life of critical computing equipment. Demonstrating the company's expertise in heat transfer technology, Valvoline Global's product solution in this field has already gained trust from some of the world's leading providers of high-performing cooling solutions.

"The relationship between performance and heat is universal. As energy-intensive equipment becomes more powerful, managing heat is increasingly critical to sustaining performance. This is as true for engines as it is for high-performance technology platforms. Valvoline Global stands at the forefront of developing solutions for customers and consumers around the world — and Beyond by Valvoline represents how we are leveraging our engineering knowledge to address the newest challenges of both today and tomorrow," said Roger England, Chief Technical Officer of Valvoline Global. "From the industrial revolution to the information revolution, Valvoline Global's focus on innovation has been, and will continue to be, about moving the world forward."

Beyond by Valvoline leverages the extensive experience of Valvoline Global's scientists and engineers to ensure that wherever heat threatens performance, Valvoline products never stop going beyond.

"No matter the technology - mechanical, electrical or computational - there is a universal expectation for higher performance, reliability, and efficiency. However, increased performance generates increased heat, which threatens output, efficiency and system life. By mastering heat management, Beyond by Valvoline is designed to help systems sustain performance where it matters most," continues England. "For 160 years, Valvoline products have pushed the edge of performance, and we will continue to innovate for whatever comes next."

To learn more about how Valvoline Global is redefining performance, visit beyondbyvalvoline.com and keep up with the latest updates on LinkedIn.

About Valvoline™ Global Operations

Valvoline™ Global, being America's first branded motor oil, is powering the next generation of mobility through innovation for customers in 140+ countries and at more than 80,000 points of distribution. A worldwide leader in future-ready automotive and industrial solutions and best-in-class services for partners around the globe, our legacy of firsts spans 160 years.

With solutions available for every engine and drivetrain, from high-mileage and heavy duty to electric vehicles, Valvoline Global is inventing the way forward for mobility and beyond, expanding its heat transfer solutions to high performance computing.

Together with our parent company Aramco, one of the world's largest integrated energy and chemicals companies, we are driving unparalleled product innovation and sustainable business solutions for what the future holds – on and off the road.

Learn more by following us on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

ValvolineTM is a registered Trademark of Valvoline Global or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks referred to in this article are the property of their respective holders.

1All references to "The Original Motor Oil" in this article is referenced in the context of celebrating Valvoline's heritage as being America's First Motor Oil Brand

SOURCE Valvoline Global Operations