Valvoline™ Global Operations Announces Major Commitment to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society to Power Better Treatments for Kids with Blood Cancer Worldwide

LEXINGTON, Ky. and RYE BROOK, N.Y., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Global Operations, a worldwide leader in automotive and industrial solutions creating future-ready products and best-in-class solutions for partners around the globe, is investing in building brighter futures for children with blood cancer.

Valvoline Global Operations partners with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) to support the Dare To Dream Project, which is transforming treatment and care for children with blood cancer worldwide. Hear from Jamal Muashsher, President and CEO of Valvoline Global, and E. Anders Kolb, MD, President and CEO of LLS, as they discuss the importance of this partnership and the Dare To Dream Project. The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS Valvoline Global Operations

Today, Valvoline Global announced a $1-million commitment to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), over the next five years. The significant multi-year investment will be dedicated to the organization's global Dare to Dream Project, which aims to transform treatment and care for pediatric blood cancer patients worldwide.

"At Valvoline Global, our purpose is to inspire and enable what – and who – move the world forward. That means teaming up with organizations like LLS to drive important causes forward and to create new solutions for a better tomorrow," said Jamal Muashsher, President and CEO, Valvoline Global. "Cancer does not discriminate. It affects us all, in every corner of the world. With Valvoline Global's presence in over 140 countries, the Dare to Dream Project is especially important to us as it strives to impact lives worldwide. We are honored to join LLS in this essential global effort."

Only five percent of cancer drugs have been approved for first-time use in children, while 80 percent of childhood cancer survivors develop chronic health issues from their treatment. Through Dare to Dream, LLS is responding to the urgent need for safer pediatric cancer treatments and better access to free support and resources for patients and their families.

For Ashley Havera, mother of 11-year old Maddie, who was diagnosed at age two with acute myeloid leukemia, the cause is personal. "We're grateful to LLS for the work they are doing to support families like mine and childhood cancer patients," she said. "When your child is diagnosed with cancer, it can be isolating. LLS was there throughout our journey, connecting us to resources and information we never would have discovered on our own, including treatment options. I am thrilled to see their work expanding further through the Dare to Dream Project to give more kids a greater chance to live fuller, healthier lives beyond cancer."

Through Dare to Dream, LLS is leading international collaboration, convening some of the best minds in cancer research and treatment to fund the first-ever pediatric AML Data Commons, a platform that ensures consistency in global data reporting and launch the first-ever global pediatric acute leukemia Master Clinical Trial, LLS PedAL. Currently, there are 175 sites open across North America, Australia and New Zealand and 74 sites open in 17 countries for the therapeutic sub-study – bringing the dream of safer, more effective pediatric acute leukemia treatments closer to home for more people.

"We are grateful to Valvoline Global for their commitment to transforming treatment and care for kids with blood cancer," said E. Anders Kolb, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer at LLS. "Through their generous support of Dare to Dream, LLS will be able to reach and support many more of the children and families who need us."

To learn more about LLS's Dare to Dream Project, please visit: https://www.lls.org/dare-to-dream.

About Valvoline™ Global Operations

Valvoline Global is a worldwide leader in automotive and industrial solutions, creating future-ready products and best-in-class services for partners around the globe. Established in 1866, the company introduced the world's first branded motor oil and developed strong brand recognition and customer satisfaction ratings across multiple product channels. With sales in more than 140 countries and territories, Valvoline Global's solutions are available for every engine and drivetrain, including high-mileage and heavy-duty vehicles, offered at more than 80,000 locations. Valvoline Global is powering the future of mobility through innovative solutions for vehicles with electric, hybrid and internal combustion powertrains – and the company will continue to solve for global automotive and industrial challenges as it moves forward. To learn more, visit ValvolineGlobal.com.

™ Trademark, Valvoline Global or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries.

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is the global leader in the fight against blood cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease, and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has regions throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org. Patients should contact the Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET.

For additional information, visit lls.org/lls-newsnetwork. Follow us on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok.

About The LLS Dare To Dream Project

The Dare to Dream Project is a bold and urgent $175 million campaign that is funding and accelerating groundbreaking, global, collaborative pediatric blood cancer research; driving advocacy and pediatric healthcare policy changes; and expanding our wide variety of free education, resources, and support services for kids with blood cancer and their families. Since its launch, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society has been transforming treatment and care for kids with blood cancer, making much needed progress.

Learn more at https://www.lls.org/dare-to-dream.

