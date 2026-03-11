Valvoline™ Global Operations Builds on Its Legacy with Another Industry-First Breakthrough

Valvoline's Restore & Protect™ is the first motor oil proven to reverse one of the most common causes of engine failure by freeing stuck piston rings and maximizing the life of the engine.

LEXINGTON, Ky., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline™ Global Operations, a worldwide leader in automotive and industrial solutions, today announced an industry-first technological breakthrough: Valvoline Restore & Protect is the first motor oil proven to unstick stuck piston rings, reversing one of the leading causes of engine failure.*

Valvoline's Restore & Protect™ is the first motor oil proven to free stuck piston rings. Post this Valvoline™ Global Operations announces Restore & Protect as the first motor oil proven to reverse one of the most common causes of engine failure by freeing stuck piston rings.

In an era where drivers are holding onto their vehicles longer than ever, engine longevity is essential. But as miles add up, extreme heat can bake stubborn deposits onto piston rings, eventually locking these crucial components in place. These deposits can rob vehicles of power, burning extra oil and slowly destroying the engine from the inside out. Valvoline Restore & Protect is the first motor oil to fight back and reverse this process using its breakthrough formula to remove up to 100% of piston ring deposits – revitalizing your engine's health and keeping you on the road longer.

"Stuck piston rings have long been considered a point of no return for an engine - a problem you could only fix by physically tearing the engine apart," said Dr. Michael Warholic, Senior Global Technology Director at Valvoline Global. "By engineering a formula that actively reverses this damage, Restore & Protect is truly the first engine oil to help return piston ring function."

Since Valvoline's introduction of Restore & Protect in 2024, its revolutionary formulation continues to set new benchmarks for performance in the industry. At its debut, it claimed the title of the first motor oil proven to remove up to 100% of piston deposits with continuous use**, allowing engines to run like they were designed. Since then, Valvoline Global's engineers and scientists have subjected engines to hundreds of thousands of miles of laboratory testing to gain additional understanding of the long-term benefits of Restore & Protect.

The validation, which includes extensive testing at Valvoline Global's Ashland, Ky., Propulsion Lab, and real-world engine teardowns, proves the technology behind the formulation that makes this level of performance possible.

The company continues to challenge traditional views of motor oil's role in engine care, setting a new industry benchmark for performance. Restore & Protect was named a 2025 Product of the Year (USA) winner*** as the most innovative product in the Car Care category. It earned this recognition through a national study of more than 40,000 American shoppers who participate in the consumer-voted awards program celebrating product innovation.

To learn more about Valvoline Global and the science behind Restore & Protect, visit Valvolineglobal.com/restore-and-protect/.

About Valvoline™ Global Operations

Valvoline Global, the creator of the world's first branded motor oil, is powering the next generation of mobility through innovation for customers in 140+ countries and at more than 80,000 points of distribution. A worldwide leader in future-ready automotive and industrial solutions and best-in-class services, our legacy of firsts spans 160 years.

With solutions available for every engine and drivetrain—from high-mileage and heavy-duty to electric vehicles—Valvoline Global is inventing the way forward for mobility and beyond, expanding its heat transfer solutions to high performance computing.

Together with our parent company Aramco, one of the world's largest integrated energy and chemicals companies, we are driving unparalleled product innovation and sustainable business solutions for what the future holds—on and off the road.

