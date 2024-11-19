Valvoline™ Global Operations Debuts Liquid Cooling Solutions for the HPC Industry at SC24 in Atlanta

Valvoline Global Drives into the Future of High-Performance Cooling

ATLANTA, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline™ Global Operations, a worldwide leader in automotive and industrial solutions, is proud to announce the debut of its high-performance liquid cooling solutions at this year's SC24 show, held November 17 – 22 in Atlanta.

At SC24, Valvoline Global is showcasing its innovative line of cooling fluids designed to deliver performance at the highest level for today's most challenging computing applications from AI to crypto mining. The same expertise that helps to protect engines under immense pressure now fuels cutting-edge liquid cooling solutions to help HPC systems perform at the highest level.

"Valvoline Global has been inventing the way forward with innovations that help ensure high-performance machines from race cars to industrial generators never overheat and perform at their very best," said Samuel Raudales, Valvoline Global Chief Growth Officer. "Today, we're building on this trusted legacy by delivering cooling fluids for the IT industry engineered to meet and exceed the most demanding requirements of high-performance computing."

Made for Performance at the Highest Level

Leveraging over 150 years of expertise in designing fluids to handle extreme conditions, Valvoline Global provides a range of expertly engineered cooling fluids compatible with multiple liquid cooling technologies, including direct-chip and immersion cooling. Its solutions are crafted to meet the rigorous demands of high-performance computing, ensuring efficiency, reliability, and superior thermal management. In collaboration with Iceotope®, Valvoline Global will be showcasing its Immersion Heat Transfer Fluid DE1 as it powers Iceotope's KUL EXTREME, a highly ruggedized micro data center solution for distributing enterprise-grade compute to hostile, harsh and extreme edge locations.

"As technologies like artificial intelligence drive unprecedented computing demands, liquid cooling is becoming essential. Precision liquid cooling, with its simplicity, efficiency, and sustainability, stands out among competitive technologies in significantly reducing carbon emissions and overall energy consumption," said Nathan Blom, Co-Chief Commercial Officer for Iceotope. "As an Iceotope-approved fluids partner, Valvoline Global meets or exceeds these requirements, performing at the highest level when it counts."

During SC24, Valvoline liquid cooling technology will be featured by Midas Immersion Cooling as part of its state-of-the-art solutions. Valvoline Global was designated in 2024 as a Midas Immersion Cooling Technology Affiliate for its meticulously engineered Immersion Heat Transfer Fluid.

"We are pleased to be featuring Valvoline Global as part of our display at SC24. Before becoming a 'Technology Affiliate' for Midas, Valvoline's heat transfer fluid first had to undergo rigorous testing in our cutting-edge immersion tank systems to prove that it meets or exceeds all our stringent performance and reliability requirements," said Scott Sickmiller, CEO of Midas. "Our designation of Valvoline Global as a 'Technology Affiliate' demonstrates that both of our companies share a commitment to deliver the highest quality solutions to the HPC industry."

At SC24, Valvoline Immersion Heat Transfer Fluid will be demonstrated in Midas' immersion cooling equipment.

A Lap Ahead of the Rest

To illustrate the intersection of high-performance racing and high-performance computing, Valvoline Global's booth will feature a Valvoline-sponsored Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® car. This globally recognized racing machine underscores the synergy between high-performance race cars and high-performance computing, as well as Valvoline Global's worldwide capability to support customers no matter where their operations are located. Furthermore, it represents the trusted brand's fan base, which continues to grow as Valvoline Global extends its capabilities into the high-performance cooling sector.

"From the Racetrack to the Server Room: How Valvoline Global's Fluids are Driving the Future of HPC," a session created to offer deeper insights into how Valvoline Global is bringing an extensive history of innovation in the HPC liquid cooling space, will take place during SC24. In this session, Samuel Raudales, Chief Growth Officer, and Dr. Roger England, Chief Technical Officer, both of Valvoline Global, will share how the company's expertise in keeping the world's most demanding machines running cool is being reinvented and optimized for the high-performance computing industry.

"We are excited to welcome an entirely new community into our fan base," said Raudales. "By leveraging our expertise to power the future of cooling we're driving the way forward for data-intensive industries like AI, energy, cryptocurrency and more."

Valvoline Global is a worldwide leader in automotive and industrial solutions, creating future-ready products and best-in-class services for partners around the globe. Established in 1866, the company introduced the world's first branded motor oil and developed strong brand recognition and customer satisfaction ratings across multiple product channels. With sales in more than 140 countries and territories, Valvoline Global's solutions are available for every engine and drivetrain, including high-mileage and heavy-duty vehicles, offered at more than 80,000 locations. Valvoline Global is powering the future of mobility through innovative solutions for vehicles with electric, hybrid and internal combustion powertrains – and the company will continue to solve for global automotive and industrial challenges as it moves forward. To learn more, visit ValvolineGlobal.com.

