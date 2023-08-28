Valvoline™ Global Operations launches new full synthetic 4-stroke motor oils

News provided by

Valvoline Global Operations

28 Aug, 2023, 17:00 ET

LEXINGTON, Ky., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Global, a global automotive leader powering the future of mobility through innovative lubricant and fluid products, announced today a new portfolio of Valvoline™ 4-stroke Full Synthetic Premium Motor Oil for marine and powersports.

Unlike automobile engines, four-stroke ATV/UTV and marine motors face unique challenges from higher running speeds, seasonal use, and extreme operating environments. The extra torque and heat in a 4-stroke pushes the engine and motor oil to the limits, and without proper protection, it can lead to corrosion, excessive wear, and dirt deposits.

Formulated for the demanding needs of powersport vehicles and boats, Valvoline Full Synthetic 4-Stroke Motor Oil provides superior protection and performance in all conditions and climates.

The product line includes:

Valvoline Ultimate Powersport Full Synthetic 4-Stroke Motor Oil is designed for a wide range of small engines in ATVs/UTVs, personal watercraft, and snowmobiles, providing up to 50% better wear protection and up to 8X better rust defense than industry standards. 

Valvoline Full Synthetic 4-stroke Marine Oil is optimized for performance and durability, offering up to 8X better defense against rust (a must for marine engines which are exposed to corrosive elements like salt water) and up to 50% stronger wear protection than industry standards.  

Valvoline's new motor oils meet or exceed the latest manufacturer specifications, and both products feature powerful cleaning agents to help prevent dirt deposits in high-revving engines.

Valvoline's 4-stroke Full Synthetic Motor Oils are available in select U.S. retailers now.

About Valvoline™ Global Operations

Valvoline Global is a worldwide leader in automotive and industrial solutions, creating future-ready products and best-in-class services for partners around the globe. Established in 1866, the company introduced the world's first branded motor oil and developed strong brand recognition and customer satisfaction ratings across multiple product channels. With sales in more than 140 countries and territories, Valvoline Global's solutions are available for every engine and drivetrain, including high-mileage and heavy-duty vehicles, offered at more than 80,000 locations. Valvoline Global is powering the future of mobility through innovative solutions for vehicles with electric, hybrid and internal combustion powertrains – and the company will continue to solve for global automotive and industrial challenges as it moves forward. To learn more, visit ValvolineGlobal.com.

SOURCE Valvoline Global Operations

Also from this source

Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One® Team and Valvoline™ Global Operations Announce Strategic Partnership

Valvoline™ Global Operations Offers Hybrid Vehicle Owners New Portfolio of Fluids for Optimized Performance and Longevity

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.