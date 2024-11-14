VALVOLINE™ GLOBAL OPERATIONS LAUNCHES NEW FULL SYNTHETIC GEAR OIL OFFERING PREMIUM PROTECTION AGAINST GEAR WEAR

New Extended Protection Premium Full Synthetic Gear Oil features innovative formulation that extends gear life.

LEXINGTON, Ky., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Global Operations, a worldwide leader in automotive and industrial solutions, today announced another innovative addition to its product portfolio: Valvoline Extended Protection Full Synthetic Gear Oil. The brand's first-ever super premium full synthetic gear oil to hit the market, the new product is proven to maximize differential life offering four times better gear wear protection when compared to Valvoline Daily Protection Gear Oil.

Valvoline Extended Protection Full Synthetic Gear Oil was developed to assist passenger car and light duty truck owners in protecting vehicle gear surfaces against extreme shock loading and high-temperature conditions which can negatively impact oil life.

Proven through rigorous L-42 standard testing, Extended Protection Full Synthetic Gear Oil offers consumers several benefits including:

Protection against extreme temperature breakdown, shock-loading and high-torque impacts provided by innovative formulation featuring performance-enhancing additives.

Anti-foam agents which quickly break down to provide better lubrication, faster.

Friction modifiers to ensure optimum limited slip clutch performance.

The new formulation is available for purchase in Valvoline's patented FLEXFILL™ bag, an innovative package designed to make gear oil changes easier. Its flexible construction makes it ideal for use in compact spaces while releasing two times more fluid with less effort as compared to traditional gear oil packaging.

"We developed our new Valvoline Extended Protection Full Synthetic Gear Oil in direct response to customer feedback looking for a premium gear oil in an easy-to-use package," said Jean-Claude Duho, Technical Original Equipment Manager, Valvoline Global. "This new solution is innovative from its packaging to its formulation. It is designed to deliver outstanding protection in the most demanding conditions while optimizing gear performance and extending the life of gear components."

Available in SAE 75W-90 and SAE 75W-140, Valvoline Extended Protection Full Synthetic Gear Oil is available at select retailers nationwide and online at ValvolineGlobal.com.

About Valvoline™ Global Operations



Valvoline Global is a worldwide leader in automotive and industrial solutions, creating future-ready products and best-in-class services for partners around the globe. Established in 1866, the company introduced the world's first branded motor oil and developed strong brand recognition and customer satisfaction ratings across multiple product channels. With sales in more than 140 countries and territories,Valvoline Global's solutions are available for every engine and drivetrain, including high-mileage and heavy-duty vehicles, offered at more than 80,000 locations. Valvoline Global is powering the future of mobility through innovative solutions for vehicles with electric, hybrid and internal combustion powertrains – and the company will continue to solve for global automotive and industrial challenges as it moves forward. To learn more, visit ValvolineGlobal.com.

FlexFill is a Trademark of Valvoline Global Operations.

