Valvoline Great Canadian Oil Change Ranks Highest Among Aftermarket Service Facilities in J.D. Power Survey

LEXINGTON, Ky., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), the quick, easy, trusted leader in preventive automotive maintenance, today announced that Valvoline Great Canadian Oil Change ranks highest among aftermarket service facilities in J.D. Power's 2024 Canada Customer Service Index–Long-Term Study.

"Our Great Canadian Oil Change team is honored to be recognized by the communities we proudly serve," said Lori Flees, Valvoline Inc. President & Chief Executive Officer. "It's important to us to help make expert vehicle care easy for everyone. We appreciate that for most people, their car is a major investment, and we are committed to helping them get the most life out of it with quick, easy, trusted service."

The Canada Customer Service Index–Long-Term Study measures service usage and satisfaction of owners of vehicles from 4-12 years old and analyzes the customer experience of both warranty and non-warranty services. The survey was conducted from May-June 2024 and looked at overall satisfaction based on five key factors (in order of importance): service quality, vehicle pick-up, service facility, service initiation and service advisor. Great Canadian Oil Change scored 834 on a 1,000-point scale based on the responses of 8,750 vehicle owners.

Valvoline Inc. owns and franchises approximately 130 locations in five provinces in Canada. Service centers perform stay-in-your-car oil changes in about 15 minutes, plus a wide range of preventive maintenance services including tire rotations, fluid and battery replacements.

To see all Valvoline Great Canadian Oil Change services and to find a center near you, please visit gcoc.ca.

